Sean Lew is perhaps best known for his two seasons dancing on the hit network competition series “World of Dance.” He recently directed his first short film, the dance-themed “II,” which he wrote, directed, choreographed and edited, and in which he stars.

Of Chinese, Japanese and Mongolian descent, and a native Angeleno, Lew started dancing at a young age. After a video of him dancing to Lady Gaga’s "Applause” went viral in 2013, he was featured on many news platforms, including “The Queen Latifah Show.” He went on to dance for Janet Jackson on her Unbreakable World Tour; and in Sia’s short film video, “The Greatest”; as well as for Chris Brown and Kris Wu. He was featured in FOX’s “Glee,” and the “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.” He also appeared in cable series, including “See Dad Run,” “Sam and Cat” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.” On film, Lew was featured in “Breaking Through” and “Step Up China,” among others.

In “World of Dance’s” debut season, Lew became a featured member and competed in the Junior division. He returned the following season with his dance partner, Kaycee Rice, as the hip-hop fusion duo Sean & Kaycee. The duo starred in Meghan Trainor’s music video, “After You," which he also choreographed. The two were featured in Justin Bieber’s video, “That’s What Love Is,” and most recently, Lew danced solo in Bieber’s "At Least For Now (CHANGES: The Movement)” video, which he also choreographed and conceptualized.

Lew was named “Chopped Junior” champion in 2016, and participated in the “Rachael Ray vs Guy Fieri Kids Cook-Off.”