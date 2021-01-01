Thony

In addition to starring in THE CLEANING LADY, Élodie Yung also has been cast in the feature “Hunters in the Dark,” based on English writer Lawrence Osborne’s acclaimed novel of the same name. In 2016, Yung starred in the second season of the streaming series “Daredevil,” in which she originated her version of the globally known Marvel comic book character “Elektra Natchios.” Created by Drew Goddard, the show was an Emmy Award-nominated action/crime drama, starring Rosario Dawson, Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll.

In 2017, Yung reprised the role of “Elektra” in the streaming series “The Defenders,” alongside Finn Jones, Mike Colter, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Sigourney Weaver. That same year, she starred in the feature film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” alongside Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. Previous film credits include “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” directed by David Fincher; “Gods of Egypt,” directed by Alex Proyas; and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” directed by Jon Chu.

After first earning a law degree in France, where she was born and raised, Yung realized that she instead wanted to follow her lifelong passion of acting, which led her to enroll and later graduate from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA). She immediately booked work out of school, first as a recurring character in the serial drama “La Vie Devant Nous,” and then in the drama “Fragile(s),” which premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

Those experiences led to what would be her breakout roles in France. First, she booked the role of “Laura Maurier” in the French series “Les Bleus,” and then she was cast as the female lead in “District 13: Ultimatum,” the follow-up to the hit Pierre Morel film (“District 13”) and an international hit itself. It was in this film that she was able to also feature her extensive martial arts skills, something that had been a passion of hers since she was a child.