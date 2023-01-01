100 contestants from across the country compete for the chance to win up to $100,000. In each episode, host Patton Oswalt will ask a series of increasingly difficult, logic-based questions. This game does not test intelligence; instead, it inquires on the way your brain works through 15 entertaining questions. Starting with the 90% question, one that 90 out of 100 people got right, and building towards the 1% question, which only 1 out of 100 people answered correctly. Who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right and win the grand prize?