Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
The 1% Club
Aired 8/13/24
A balloon artist, an astrologer, and a software engineer compete.
Season 1 (4 Episodes) • Drama • TV-PG
Start Watching
Watchlist
Season 1
EXPIRING SOON
S1 E9 A Lifetime Supply of Hotdogs
A balloon artist, an astrologer, and a software engineer compete.
Aired 8-13-24 • TV-PG
S1 E10 I Heard the Goats Calling
Contestants include a goat farmer, handyman, baseball enthusiast and a tech company owner.
Aired 8-20-24 • TV-PG
S1 E11 The Pasty Nightmare
Contestants include a hypnotherapist, an oyster shucker and a professional wrestler.
Aired 8-27-24 • TV-PG
NEW
S1 E12 Budget the Luxuries First
A violinist, a lawyer and a welder are among the contestants competing for $100,000.
Aired 9-3-24 • TV-PG
FOX
The 1% Club
Season 1