Super Bowl Watch Party with Montana, Favre, & Brees
Watch the Super Bowl with NFL legends Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Drew Brees as they tell stories of their HOF careers & break down the action from Miami.
How to watch on FOX NOW?
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
