New Season! New Twists! New Surprises!

Auditions to be Held in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles

FOX has renewed the multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE for a 17th season. From Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, and hosted by Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will return this summer on FOX.

Auditions for the 17th season of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE kick off next month. Dancers can audition online by registering and uploading a video, or providing a link to a video of their performance, at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2020season17.castingcrane.com/age-gate. Selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in Miami (March 19 and 20), New York (March 28 and 29) or Los Angeles (April 4 and 5). From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

All persons chosen to participate as contestants are required to verify identity and eligibility to participate in the United States and fulfill the requirements of the production in the United States. Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age on the day of their in-person auditions. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions.

The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Miami is Sunday, March 8, 2020 at midnight PT. The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in New York is Sunday, March 15, 2020 at midnight PT. The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, March 22, 2020 at midnight PT.

Keep checking soyouthinkyoucandance2020season17.castingcrane.com/age-gate or fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules and additional details.

Thursday, Marc h 19 & Friday, March 20 Miami Auditions Miami City Ballet 2200 Liberty Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139 **Registered dancers with an assigned date should arrive at 7:00 AM on Thursday and those who are attending the open call should arrive at 7:00 AM on Friday** Saturday, March 28 & Sunday, March 29 New York Auditions Greenpoint Loft 73 West St. Brooklyn, NY 11222 **Registered dancers with an assigned date should arrive at 7:00 AM on Saturday and those who are attending the open call should arrive at 7:00 AM on Sunday** Saturday, April 4 & Sunday, April 5 Los Angeles Auditions BBC Highland Studios 953 N. Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036 **Registered dancers with an assigned date should arrive at 7:00 AM on Saturday and those who are attending the open call should arrive at 7:00 AM on Sunday**

Last September, Bailey Munoz was named the winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE during the live two-hour season finale on FOX. Munoz, 19, break-danced off with the cash prize of $250,000, the cover of “Dance Spirit” magazine and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Celebrating its momentous 16th season, members of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE’s Top 10 finalists made their way across America, performing in 40 cities, as part of Season 16s SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 68 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 16 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Mandy Moore (2018); Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2012 and 2011.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Adelman, Jeff Thacker, Mike Deffina, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

