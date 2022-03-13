DOWNLOAD ONLINE REGISTRATION FORMS BELOW:

Audition Agreement

General Release

Eligibility Requirements

Full Terms and Conditions

2022 AUDITION CITY DATES / LOCATIONS:

NEW ORLEANS, LA Sunday, March 13th and Monday, March 14th

NEW YORK, NY Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th

LOS ANGELES, CA Saturday, March 26th and Sunday, March 27th

AUDITION INFO:

This season, potential contestants may audition online by registering at https://danceshow2022.castingcrane.com/ and uploading a video or providing a link to a video of the potential contestant’s performance. If you are selected by the producers, the producers will contact you to schedule an in-person audition for you in one of these audition cities: NEW ORLEANS (March 13 & 14, 2022) NEW YORK (March 18 & 19, 2022), or LOS ANGELES (March 26 & 27, 2022).

The deadline to register online for an opportunity to audition in NEW ORLEANS is Friday, March 11, 2022 before midnight PDT.

The deadline to register online for an opportunity to audition in New York is Wednesday, March 16, 2022 before midnight PDT.

The deadline to register online for an opportunity to audition in Los Angeles is Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at midnight PDT.

**Successful submissions will be assigned a specific day and time to attend an In-Person Audition**

IN PERSON AUDITIONS:

YOU MUST BRING THE COMPLETED AND SIGNED AUDITION AGREEMENT AND THE COMPLETED AND SIGNED GENERAL RELEASE WITH YOU TO THE AUDITION (SEE ABOVE LINKS).

If you are selected to move forward from this “Producer Round” you must also be prepared to stay on:

NEW ORLEANS - Tuesday, March 15, 2022 or Wednesday, March 16, 2022