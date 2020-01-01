LG

Laurieann Gibson

Director/choreographer/artist Laurieann Gibson counts numerous international superstars among her clients, such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Diddy, Akon, K-pop's Big Bang and Nicki Minaj. Previously serving as choreographer and Creative Director in the Haus of Gaga, Gibson was responsible for Gaga’s artist development, as well as music videos, television appearances and touring experiences. She was the creative visionary, director and choreographer behind Gaga’s “The Fame Monster World Tour 2010,” receiving a 2011 Creative Emmy nomination for directing the cable special taped at Madison Square Garden. Following her work with Gaga, Gibson collaborated with Nicki Minaj, directing and choreographing many of her performances. A classically trained dancer, Gibson studied at the prestigious Alvin Ailey Dance Company, segueing from traditional theater dance to hip-hop, with breakout artist Mary J. Blige. From her success there, Gibson made the leap from dancer to choreographer for Motown and Bad Boy Records where she worked with such celebrated names as the Notorious B.I.G., Puffy, Faith Evans and Missy. She has also worked with musical greats Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé. In film, she choreographed for “Alfie,” starring Sienna Miller and Jude Law; and for “Honey,” which was a film loosely based on Gibson’s own life, starring Jessica Alba and Lil’ Romeo. For “Beyond the Lights,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gibson not only lent her choreography skills, but her artist development training skills to bring the character of “Noni” to life as a believable modern-day pop star. She choreographed and directed commercials for such iconic brands as Pepsi and Google and choreographed an interactive video game “The Hip Hop Dance Experience.” She choreographed Spike Lee’s Super Bowl Promo Commercial, starring Jennifer Lopez, Ted Danson, Marlon Wayans, Heidi Klum and many more. Gibson’s entry into reality television began in 2005 as the choreographer for the hit cable television show “Making the Band,” where her signature moves were viewed by millions of fans for three seasons. Since then, she has appeared as a judge on “Starmaker” and “Skating with the Stars”; as a choreographer on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE; and as a judge on “Canada Sings 2.” She starred in “Dance Scene” and on “Born to Dance,” for which she also served as an executive producer. She was a celebrity judge on Season Two of “Fake Off,” and was featured in the documentary “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story,” starring Diddy. Gibson continues her own artistic pursuits to work alongside today’s rising and established stars as a creative director, choreographer, director and in artist development. She served as Creative Director on Nicki Minaj’s sold-out Pink Print World Tour (2015) and the Bad Boy 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour (2016), as well as the upcoming Nicki Minaj U.S. tour (2019). She was a consulting producer and choreographer on FOX’s “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” She also had a docu-series for cable, “Beyond the Spotlight,” which follows her as she builds and shapes her company into one of the most sought-after brands in the world – all while trying to maintain some semblance of a personal life. Gibson resides in Los Angeles.