Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval

From a SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE All-Star, to an “America’s Best Dance Crew” champion and judge, to online fame, D-trix tries to do it all! D-trix began his dance career at 13 in his hometown of Sacramento, CA, training in the style of B-boy (Breakdancing). After winning competitions all over his city, he began to travel the world, competing and winning competitions all over the U.S. and abroad. He began his professional career in 2007, by competing on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE and finishing as a Top Eight finalist, which lead to a 50-city arena tour. In 2008, he appeared on the “American Idol” season finale and on another episode of SYTYCD, with his crew, “Quest Crew.” In 2009, D-trix and Quest Crew competed and won “Randy Jackson’s Presents: America’s Best Dance Crew.” This victory led to more television appearances, such as “Snoop Dogg After Dark,” Snoop Dogg’s music video “I Wanna Rock,” FOX’s TEEN CHOICE AWARDS with Sean Kingston, the NBA All-Star Game intro with Usher and many other worldwide shows. In 2010, D-trix joined SYTYCD as an All-Star, after which he appeared five times on “The Ellen Show.” In 2011 and 2012, D-trix joined the judging panel for “America’s Best Dance Crew.” During this time, he began to create videos on YouTube. Little did he know, YouTube would soon turn into his new career. From 2011 to the present, D-trix has built a YouTube presence with more than 4.5 million subscribers on his channels “theDOMINICshow” and “RANDOMinicSHOW,” making him the most subscribed dancer/comedian on YouTube. He has more than 650 million views on YouTube and has won back-to-back Streamy Awards in the Dance category (2015 and 2016). In 2015, D-trix and Quest Crew competed and won the revival season of “America's Best Dance Crew: Road to the VMAs.” Three of Quest Crew's routines from “ABDC” earned a 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography, the first ever awarded to a dance crew. Quest Crew also went on to win back-to-back World Choreography Awards for Live Stage Performance for their performances at World of Dance Los Angeles (2015) and Hit the Floor-Levis (2016). He resides in Los Angeles.