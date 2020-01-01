CD

Cat Deeley

From Birmingham, England, Cat Deeley is one of the foremost television presenters, both in the United States and the U.K. In 2005, she broke into the world of male-dominated television hosts when she began hosting SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, entering its 16th season. Deeley has received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. She won the 2015 and 2012 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Reality Host, and was nominated in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Additionally, she has received three TEEN CHOICE Award nominations for her role as host on the show. In addition to SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, Deeley was the host of the cable series “Big Star Little Star” and “This Time Next Year.” Her acting credits include the TV movie “The 10th Date,” opposite Megan Good and Brandon T. Jackson; and the Hulu series “Deadbeat.” Additional credits include “Shake It Up,” “Life’s Too Short” and “The Exes.” She also lent her voice to an episode of THE SIMPSONS. The first-ever Brit to host “Live! with Regis and Kelly,” Deeley was Jay Leno’s first regular entertainment correspondent on “The Tonight Show,” and she performed the same duty for “Good Morning America.” She is a double BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Award winner and has won many other awards for her work on some of the U.K.’s most popular primetime shows, including “Stars in Their Eyes,” “CD:UK Live” (on which she appeared weekly for six years), “SMTV: Live” (which she hosted for three years), “Comic Relief Does Fame Academy,” the “V Festival” (2004, 2005), “The Brits,” “Record of the Year,” “Elton John Live from New York,” “The Latin Grammy Awards” and a one-hour special with U2, “When Cat Met U2.” In addition to her television hosting endeavors, Deeley produced and hosted a two-part special entitled “Royally Mad,” as well as a web series, “In The Dressing Room.” Deeley also joined Anderson Cooper and Piers Morgan as a special correspondent to cover the U.K.’s Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Additionally, she hosted the 2011 BAFTA’s Brits To Watch event in Los Angeles, which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Deeley also lends her time to the Great Ormond Street Hospital, a children's hospital in London, as well as UNICEF, for which she was named High Profile Ambassador in 2008. Deeley divides her time between her homes in London and Beverly Hills.