happy international dance day tile image
Dancing at its best. Happy International Dance Day from SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, & don't miss another exciting season this summer only on FOX!

Published 04-23-20 • 1m

the season 16 winner is revealed tile image
The season 16 winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is revealed.

Published 09-17-19 • 1m

the final dancers learn their fate tile image
Vlad, Bailey, and Nathan learn their fate.

Published 07-30-19 • 2m

luther brown works with nazz sldryan on her routine tile image
Choreographer Luther Brown works with Nazz Sldyran on her routine with Fik-Shun.

Published 07-23-19 • 1m

it's the final round of auditions tile image
These dancers are about to give it everything they've got.

Published 07-08-19 • 1m

first look: it keeps getting better & better tile image
Take a look at the new season of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE! Judges Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, D-Trix and Laurieann Gibson along with host Cat Deely talk about the all-star new judges and the exciting new talent in store for this season.

Published 05-31-19 • 1m

season 16 auditions tile image
Published 05-17-19 • 1m

season 16 auditions tile image
The season 16 auditions brought out a whole new level of talent. Don't miss the season premiere of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, MON JUN 10th at 9/8c only on FOX!

Published 05-09-19 • 1m

the winner is announced tile image
Congratulations to the Season 15 winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE!

Published 09-11-18 • 1m

meet the top ten tile image
Meet the Top 10 dancers of Season 15 on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE.

Published 07-27-18 • 2m

the judges choose between dayna & chelsea tile image
Chelsea and Dayna are the remaining two for the final spot in the Top Five.

Published 07-19-18 • 1m

hannahlei makes the cut tile image
Hannahlei needs to make her personality shine through as she joins the Top Five.

Published 07-19-18 • 1m

magda earns her spot tile image
Magda is one of three ballroom dancers that has moved on to the Top Five.

Published 07-19-18 • 29s

jensen has come a long way tile image
The judges are impressed with how far Jensen has come in her dancing.

Published 07-19-18 • 1m

the top five women have been chosen tile image
The judges have chosen the Top Five women.

Published 07-19-18 • 1m

genessy learns her fate tile image
The judges tell Genessy she has made it to the Top Five.

Published 07-19-18 • 1m

mandy moore works on a big group number tile image
Mandy Moore works with the dancers on a massive group number that combines different dance styles.

Published 07-13-18 • 1m

tabitha & napoleon are excited about the contestants tile image
Tabita and Napoleon D'Umo are excited to work with the dancers this season.

Published 07-10-18 • 1m

tabitha & napoleon are excited about the contestants tile image
The choreographers are looking forward to working with this year's group of contestants.

Published 07-03-18 • 1m

mary murphy & nigel lythgoe impressions tile image
Auditionees do their best impressions of the infamous Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe.

Published 06-04-18 • 1m

season 15 auditions are lit tile image
Check out the best auditions from Los Angeles for Season 15 of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE because they are LIT.

Published 05-16-18 • 1m

so you cinco can dance tile image
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE celebrates Cinco De Mayo with the best Latin dances from Season 14.

Published 05-04-18 • 1m

“mad” by rhett fisher (sytycd music video) tile image
The season 14 cast of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE dance to “Mad” by Rhett Fisher.

Published 09-20-17 • 3m

the top 7 & all-stars have a hot tamale train-off tile image
The Top 7 & All-Stars compete in a Hot Tamale Train-Off.

Published 08-29-17 • 1m

the top 10 and all-stars play dance charades tile image
The Top 10 and All-Stars play dance charades, and it's pretty hilarious.

Published 08-16-17 • 2m

meet the top 10 tile image
Meet the top 10 contestants for this seasons So You Think You Can Dance.

Published 08-14-17 • 3m

cat talks with jensen about her ballroom routine tile image
Jensen hopes that after her Ballroom routine she will be picked by a team.

Published 07-21-17 • 1m

havoc must dance for his life tile image
Havoc must dance for the All-Stars in order to remain a contender.

Published 07-21-17 • 1m

magda & kiki's audition heats up the competition tile image
Magda & Kiki blow the judges away with their ballroom audition to "Move Your Body" by Sia.

Published 07-10-17 • 1m

claire rathbun exceeds the judges' expectations tile image
Claire Rathbun auditions to "Lost Girls," by Lindsey Stirling.

Published 07-08-17 • 2m

mark villaver's audition impresses the judges tile image
Mark Villaver gives an amazing performance to "Let It Go" by James Bay.

Published 05-30-17 • 2m

5 emotional stages of sytycd auditions tile image
The five emotional stages of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE auditions.

Published 05-25-17 • 1m

9 tell-tale signs you’re a dancer tile image
The 9 things SYTYCD dancers have.

Published 05-25-17 • 1m

a decade of deeley tile image
Take a look back at the many faces of the talented host of SYTYCD, Cat Deeley.

Published 08-23-16 • 1m

