EMMY AWARD-WINNING “SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE”

RETURNS FOR 15TH SEASON,

PREMIERING SUMMER 2018 ON FOX



Fan-Favorite Judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens,

and Host Cat Deeley to Return



Hit Summer Competition Series Garnered More Than

190 Million Video Views and Social Engagements Last Season



New Season to Feature Nation’s Best Dancers Between Ages of 18-30



Auditions to be Held in New York and Los Angeles



FOX has renewed the Emmy Award-winning SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE for a 15th season. From 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will return this summer on FOX. Emmy Award winner Nigel Lythgoe, award-winning choreographer Mary Murphy and award-winning actress, singer and dancer Vanessa Hudgens will return as resident judges on the series, hosted by Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley.



“I am always blown away by the sheer level of raw talent on this show,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “These are real people – unknown stars in their own right. And each week, they tell compelling, emotional stories through their craft. We can’t wait for Nigel, Mary, Vanessa and Cat to hit the road once again and uncover the phenomenal talent that’s out there.”



“It’s incredible to make it to 15 seasons, which just speaks to the impact this program has had, not only on the world of dance, but also on our loyal fans and viewers, to whom we are most grateful,” added executive producer Nigel Lythgoe.



Auditions for the 15th season kick off next month. All potential contestants should register online at soyouthinkyoucandance2018.castingcrane.com and upload a video or provide a link to a video of their performance. If selected, producers will reach out to schedule the contestant for an in-person audition in one of the two audition cities: New York or Los Angeles. Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions. Check soyouthinkyoucandance2018.castingcrane.com and/or fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules and additional details.



During the audition rounds, the most talented dancers will compete in front of the judges for a coveted spot at “The Academy” callback rounds in Los Angeles. At the end of “The Academy” callback rounds, the judges will choose this season’s top dancers to move on in the competition. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete LIVE each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.



Last September, Lex Ishimoto was named the winner during the live two-hour season finale on FOX. Ishimoto, 19, danced off with the cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. During the 2017 summer season, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE garnered more than 190 million video views and social engagements on leading social platforms.



Over the course of its 14 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 59 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 15 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2011 and 2012.



In 2015, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE celebrated seven Emmy Award nominations, including repeat nods in the categories of Outstanding Reality - Competition Series and Outstanding Host for Reality or Reality - Competition Program (Deeley). The series won a TEEN CHOICE Award in 2006 and a Television Critics Association Award in 2012 for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming; a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2012 for the category of Best Reality Series - Competition; and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Reality Show Host in 2015 and 2012.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker.



Visit the official SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE site at fox.com/dance to view exclusive videos and photos. “Like” SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on Facebook at facebook.com/SoYouThinkYouCanDance. Follow the series on Twitter @DANCEonFOX and join the discussion using #sytycd. Follow host Cat Deeley at @catdeeley, and follow the judges Nigel Lythgoe @dizzyfeet, Mary Murphy @hottamaletrain and Vanessa Hudgens @vanessahudgens.



NEW YORK AUDITION INFORMATION

The deadline to register in advance to audition in New York is Saturday, Feb. 24. Aspiring contestants are also welcome to show up on Friday, March 2, to audition in-person beginning at 7:00 AM at Gelsey Kirkland Academy in Brooklyn, NY.



City Date / Time Venue

New York, NY Friday, March 2 Gelsey Kirkland Academy

7:00 AM 29 Jay St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201



LOS ANGELES AUDITION INFORMATION

Los Angeles audition information to be announced soon. Please check fox.com/dance for official rules and additional details.