SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 15-time Emmy® Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance, returns to the road this fall with the installment of its blockbuster annual tour, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018 features the Top 10 contestants from Season 15 which include the following: Jensen Arnold, Hannahlei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo, Evan DeBenedetto, Jay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough, Cole Mills, and Slavik Pustovoytov with more cast announcements to come.

Fans can witness the hottest show-stopping routines from Season 15 as well as original pieces choreographed specifically for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018. The tour promises to be an unforgettable night of dance by some of the world’s most talented performers up-close-and-personal, boldly transporting the small screen experience, enjoyed by millions, to the stage.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor with dance routines overseen by Emmy® award winning star choreographer Mandy Moore.

Go to www.DanceLiveTour.com for tickets and dates.