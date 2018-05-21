Video Poster

So You Think You Can Dance

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 15-time Emmy® Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance, returns to the road this fall with the installment of its blockbuster annual tour, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018 features the Top 10 contestants from Season 15 which include the following: Jensen ArnoldHannahlei CabanillaGenessy CastilloEvan DeBenedettoJay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough, Cole Mills, and Slavik Pustovoytov with more cast announcements to come.

Fans can witness the hottest show-stopping routines from Season 15 as well as original pieces choreographed specifically for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018. The tour promises to be an unforgettable night of dance by some of the world’s most talented performers up-close-and-personal, boldly transporting the small screen experience, enjoyed by millions, to the stage.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor with dance routines overseen by Emmy® award winning star choreographer Mandy Moore.

Go to www.DanceLiveTour.com for tickets and dates. 

Date

City/State

Venue

13-Oct

Atlantic City, NJ

Ocean Resort Casino

14-Oct

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

15-Oct

Englewood, NJ

Bergen PAC

17-Oct

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center

18-Oct

Morristown, NJ

Mayo PAC

19-Oct

Lynn, MA

Lynn Auditorium

20-Oct

Worcester, MA

The Hanover Theatre

21-Oct

Westbury, NY

The Space at Westbury

24-Oct

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square

25-Oct

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

26-Oct

Madison, WI

Overture Hall

28-Oct

Prior Lake, MN

Mystic Lake Casino

29-Oct

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

30-Oct

Evansville, IN

Old National Events Plaza

2-Nov

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

3-Nov

Washington, DC

Warner Theatre

4-Nov

Raleigh, NC

Duke Energy Center (AEG)

6-Nov

Asheville, NC

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

7-Nov

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theater

9-Nov

Orlando, FL

Hard Rock

10-Nov

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center - AuRene

13-Nov

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

14-Nov

West Palm, FL

Kravis Center

15-Nov

St. Petersburg, FL

Mahaffey

17-Nov

New Orleans, LA

Mahalia

20-Nov

Grand Prairie, TX

Verizon Center

21-Nov

Austin, TX

Long Center for the PA

23-Nov

Houston, TX

Revention Music Center

24-Nov

San Antonio, TX

The Majestic

28-Nov

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theater

30-Nov

San Jose, CA

City National Civic Center

2-Dec

Costa Mesa, CA

Seggerstrom Center for the Arts

3-Dec

Los Angeles, CA

Dolby Theatre

4-Dec

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Center

5-Dec

Santa Rosa, CA

Luther Burbank Center

7-Dec

Seattle, WA

Paramount

8-Dec

Eugene, OR

Hult Center

9-Dec

Spokane, WA

INB Performing Arts Building