So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 15-time Emmy® Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance, returns to the road this fall with the installment of its blockbuster annual tour, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018 features the Top 10 contestants from Season 15 which include the following: Jensen Arnold, Hannahlei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo, Evan DeBenedetto, Jay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough, Cole Mills, and Slavik Pustovoytov with more cast announcements to come.
Fans can witness the hottest show-stopping routines from Season 15 as well as original pieces choreographed specifically for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018. The tour promises to be an unforgettable night of dance by some of the world’s most talented performers up-close-and-personal, boldly transporting the small screen experience, enjoyed by millions, to the stage.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2018 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor with dance routines overseen by Emmy® award winning star choreographer Mandy Moore.
Go to www.DanceLiveTour.com for tickets and dates.
|
Date
|
City/State
|
Venue
|
13-Oct
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Ocean Resort Casino
|
14-Oct
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
15-Oct
|
Englewood, NJ
|
Bergen PAC
|
17-Oct
|
Red Bank, NJ
|
Count Basie Center
|
18-Oct
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo PAC
|
19-Oct
|
Lynn, MA
|
Lynn Auditorium
|
20-Oct
|
Worcester, MA
|
The Hanover Theatre
|
21-Oct
|
Westbury, NY
|
The Space at Westbury
|
24-Oct
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Playhouse Square
|
25-Oct
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre
|
26-Oct
|
Madison, WI
|
Overture Hall
|
28-Oct
|
Prior Lake, MN
|
Mystic Lake Casino
|
29-Oct
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chicago Theatre
|
30-Oct
|
Evansville, IN
|
Old National Events Plaza
|
2-Nov
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre
|
3-Nov
|
Washington, DC
|
Warner Theatre
|
4-Nov
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Duke Energy Center (AEG)
|
6-Nov
|
Asheville, NC
|
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
|
7-Nov
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Fox Theater
|
9-Nov
|
Orlando, FL
|
Hard Rock
|
10-Nov
|
Ft Lauderdale, FL
|
Broward Center - AuRene
|
13-Nov
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Florida Theatre
|
14-Nov
|
West Palm, FL
|
Kravis Center
|
15-Nov
|
St. Petersburg, FL
|
Mahaffey
|
17-Nov
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Mahalia
|
20-Nov
|
Grand Prairie, TX
|
Verizon Center
|
21-Nov
|
Austin, TX
|
Long Center for the PA
|
23-Nov
|
Houston, TX
|
Revention Music Center
|
24-Nov
|
San Antonio, TX
|
The Majestic
|
28-Nov
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Comerica Theater
|
30-Nov
|
San Jose, CA
|
City National Civic Center
|
2-Dec
|
Costa Mesa, CA
|
Seggerstrom Center for the Arts
|
3-Dec
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Dolby Theatre
|
4-Dec
|
San Diego, CA
|
San Diego Civic Center
|
5-Dec
|
Santa Rosa, CA
|
Luther Burbank Center
|
7-Dec
|
Seattle, WA
|
Paramount
|
8-Dec
|
Eugene, OR
|
Hult Center
|
9-Dec
|
Spokane, WA
|
INB Performing Arts Building