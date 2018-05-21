How do I vote?

There are three ways for you to vote for your favorite dancer competing in a voting episode (“Voting Show”) on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE. You can: (1) SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote; (2) SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App; or (3) Text Vote (SMS), each as described below.

SuperVote® at fox.com/dance/vote : If you have a valid Facebook account or email address, you can vote online at www.fox.com/dance/vote after logging in with your Facebook account or email address. If you do not already have a Facebook account, you will need to create one before being able to vote online using the Facebook login (see How do I vote using SuperVote® Online for more details). Viewers will be able to submit up to 20 votes per valid Facebook account or 20 votes per valid email address per Voting Show. The vote limit for SuperVote® Online will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App.

SuperVote® via the FOX NOW ® App : If you have a compatible Android or iOS device (tablet or handheld), then you can vote via the FOX NOW® App. Here is how:

Download the FOX NOW ® App from the App StoreSM or Google PlayTM Data rates may apply for App download.

Follow the voting instructions found within the App. To vote via the App, simply select the ‘VOTE’ button within the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE section of the App and then click ‘proceed’. You do not need to log in to a FOX Profile to vote on the FOX NOW® Viewers will be able to submit up to 20 votes per originating device per Voting Show (i.e., you may submit 20 votes on your phone and then also submit 20 votes from your tablet). The vote limit for SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote.

Text Voting : When voting begins for all of the dancers, they will each be assigned a text message “keyword” which will appear on screen during the Voting Show each week alongside the short code 21523. Text Voting in SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is open to all participating wireless cell phone service providers; for a complete list of participating carriers, see Text Voting Terms and Conditions. Customers of participating wireless service providers may text the keyword relating to the dancer of choice, and send it to the 5 digit short code 21523 (e.g. Text NIGEL to 21523 or Text MARY to 21523). Text Voting is limited to 20 votes per originating phone number, per Voting Show. The Text Voting Terms and Conditions can be found at fox.com/dance/mobileterms. Message and data rates may apply.

For each voting method, any votes above 20 will not be counted. Voting rules and procedures are subject to change at Producers’ sole discretion and without notice.

Who can vote?

(1) SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote : Anyone with a valid Facebook account or valid email address and is located within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be able to cast their Online vote(s) for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE.

(2) SuperVote® via the FOX NOW® App : Anyone with a compatible Android or iOS device (tablet or handheld) and is located within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be able to cast their votes for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE using the FOX NOW® App.

(3) Text Voting : Any wireless customer from the participating carriers who has the ability to text message and has a phone number from within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be able to cast their vote(s) for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE. Text voting for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is cross-carrier (i.e. not limited to one wireless carrier).

When can I vote?

(1) SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote : For all shows, voting opens at the end of the East Coast broadcast (see local listings for dates/times). Voting closes at 9am PT the morning after that Voting Show airs on FOX. Viewers will be able to submit up to 20 votes per valid Facebook account ID or per valid email address per Voting Show. The vote limit for SuperVote® Online will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App.

(2) SuperVote® via the FOX NOW® App : For all shows voting opens at the end of the East Coast broadcast (see local listings for dates/times). Voting closes at 9am PT the morning after that Voting Show airs on FOX. Viewers will be able to submit up to 20 votes per originating device per Voting Show. The vote limit for SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote.

(3) Text Voting : For all shows Text Voting opens at the end of the East Coast broadcast (see local listings for dates/times). For all shows, Text Voting closes at 9am PT the morning after that Voting Show airs on FOX. If you vote via text messaging outside of the voting window, you will receive a ‘vote closed’ message and your vote will not count, although message and data rates may apply to all messages sent and received. Text Voting is limited to 20 votes per originating phone number, per Voting Show. The Text Voting Terms and Conditions can be found at www.fox.com/dance/mobileterms. Message and Data rates may apply.

How many times can I vote?

(1) SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote : You may vote up to 20 times per valid Facebook account or per valid email address per Voting Show via SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote. The vote limit for SuperVote® Online will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App.

(2) SuperVote® via the FOX NOW® App : You may vote up to 20 times per originating device per Voting Show via FOX NOW App Voting. The vote limit for SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote.

(3) Text Voting : You may vote up to 20 times per originating phone number per Voting Show via Text Voting. Any attempts over 20 will receive an ‘exceeded limit’ message and your votes will not count as valid.

For each voting method, any vote attempts above 20 will not be counted.

How much does it cost to vote?

(1) SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote : SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote is free except for your standard internet access charges or data charges if you are using a web browser on your mobile device.

(2) SuperVote® via the FOX NOW® App : Voting via FOX NOW® App is free except for your standard internet access charges or data charges. Data rates may apply for App download and usage.

(3) Text Voting : If you vote using Text Voting, then your carrier’s message and data rates may apply to all messages sent and received. Check charges for your text plan with your carrier. For additional information see the Text Voting Terms and Conditions located at www.fox.com/dance/mobileterms

How do I know my vote has been counted?

(1) SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote: If you are voting online using a Facebook account or email address, you will receive a ‘thanks for voting’ confirmation message page after your vote(s) are successfully cast. Only your first 20 votes per Facebook account or first 20 votes per valid email address per Voting Show will count. The vote limit for SuperVote® Online will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App.

(2) SuperVote® via the FOX NOW® App : If you are voting within the App using a valid device, you will receive a ‘thanks for voting’ confirmation message page after your vote(s) are successfully cast. Only your first 20 votes per originating device per Voting Show will count. The vote limit for SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote.

(3) Text Voting : If you are voting by text message, your vote(s) will count if you receive one ‘thanks for voting’ confirmation text message for each dancer you have text voted for during the voting window of each Vote Show, regardless of how many times you vote for a dancer. This message may take some time to be received. Your text vote was not sent successfully if your handset reads ‘message not sent’.

If you are experiencing trouble with any of the voting methods, remember that you can always try another voting method.

How do the in-show eliminations impact the voting?

In this season of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, dancers will be eliminated towards the end of the show based on a combination of the vote results from the previous show and the Judges’ opinion of the dancers’ performances in that week’s show. As a result, those eliminated dancers will not have their voting information included during the recap and any vote attempts for those eliminated dancers will not count. Voting will open at the end of the show once it is revealed who is eliminated/who remains eligible for voting. You cannot vote for the dancers who are eliminated towards the end of the show so the option to vote for those dancers will not be available once the results are known. If you are in the Mountain, Pacific or Hawaiian time zone regions but go to vote before the show is telecast in your region, you will see a ‘spoiler alert’ message (for online and via the FOX NOW® App) as the results for that week will be revealed.

Is it true that some people can cast votes outside of the voting window?

No, this is not true. As part of the process to ensure that SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE voting system is accurate and ready for the public to vote, windows are built into all vote systems at various times outside of active vote windows. This voting window is for testing purposes only and any votes received outside of the valid voting windows after each episode do not count as valid votes.

Can I vote by using my cell phone?

Yes, if you are a wireless customer from a participating carrier you can vote using text messaging. Standard message and data rates may apply for messages sent and received. Only send the keyword (i.e., the first name of each dancer) of the dancer that you wish to vote for to the 5 digit short code 21523 (e.g. Text NIGEL to 21523 or Text MARY to 21523). For more information on Text Voting, please read the SMS Terms and Conditions located at www.fox.com/dance/mobileterms.

In addition, if you have a compatible handheld device, you can vote on your phone’s browser and SuperVote® via www.fox.com/dance/vote or the FOX NOW® App. Go to http://www.fox.com/fox-now to get more info and links to download the FOX NOW® app.

Voting by text messaging on your cell phone - What is text messaging/SMS?

Text messaging – sometimes known as SMS (short messaging service) - is a way of communicating short text messages via your cell phone. Most (but not all) handsets have this feature. For SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, only customers of the following wireless carriers with area codes from within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S., Virgin Islands can text their vote: AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, Boost, Alltel, U.S. Cellular, MetroPCS, Wireless, Virgin Mobile, Dobson, Cincinnati Bell, Cellular South, NTELOS, CellCom, Carolina West, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular One, Centennial Communications, EKN, GCI Comms, Illinois Valley Cellular, Immix, Inland Cellular, Nex-Tech, Revol, United Wireless and West Central Wireless. Wireless subscribers can vote by text message using their cell phone keypad to write a new message containing the keyword (i.e. the dancers first name) for the dancer for whom you wish to vote, and then sending it to the 5 digit short code 21523 (e.g. Text NIGEL to 21523 or Text PAULA to 21523). Only send the keyword of the dancer that you see on-screen in the Voting Show to the short code. To get help with voting by text messaging, send the keyword HELP to 21523. For full mobile terms relating to SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Text Voting go to www.fox.com/dance/mobileterms.

How do I text my vote using a cell phone?

Each dancer will be assigned a keyword (e.g., their first name) which will appear on screen during the Voting Show. To vote, simply start a new message containing the keyword of the dancer for whom you wish to vote and send it to the 5 digit short code 21523 (e.g. Text NIGEL to 21523 or Text MARY to 21523). If done correctly, you will receive a message confirming your first valid vote per dancer during the voting window for that Voting Show, regardless of how many votes you cast. Your carrier’s standard message and data rates may apply to messages sent and received, including any attempts outside of the voting window or attempts over the 20 vote limit. Votes sent over the 20 vote limit will receive an ‘exceeded limit’ message. Votes sent outside of the voting window will be invalid, and you will receive a message stating voting is closed. To get help with voting by text messaging, send the keyword HELP to 21523.

I have forgotten the SMS key words to vote for my favorite dancer. How do I find out the text messaging numbers/vote info?

Please make sure you watch the complete show to find out the right keywords for each dancer or go to http://a2.votenow.tv/ during the voting window for details of keywords per dancer.

Who can text their vote? Who are the participating wireless carriers?

For SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, customers of the following wireless carriers with phone area codes within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands can text their vote: AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, Boost, Alltel, U.S. Cellular, MetroPCS, Wireless, Virgin Mobile, Dobson, Cincinnati Bell, Cellular South, NTELOS, CellCom, Carolina West, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular One, Centennial Communications, EKN, GCI Comms, Illinois Valley Cellular, Immix, Inland Cellular, Nex-Tech, Revol, United Wireless and West Central Wireless. Subscribers must have a handset with two-way text messaging capability and have area codes from within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands. For additional Text Voting Terms and Conditions go to www.fox.com/dance/mobileterms

Can I send multiple votes in a single message?

When texting your vote, you should send only one vote at a time. If you do not receive a ‘thanks for voting’ confirmation message (one per dancer you vote for, per Voting Show) then your vote will not count and you should try again by sending a single vote at a time within the valid voting window. You may vote up to 20 times, per Voting Show.

When I tried to vote, my handset said 'message not sent' - why?

The text messaging system is designed to handle huge volumes of votes simultaneously. In the unlikely event that congestion is experienced, the notice ‘message not sent’ may appear on your handset. Please be patient and try again later. If you are not a wireless customer, you will not be able to text message your vote for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE so use another vote method instead.

How do I vote using SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote?

SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote is available to valid Facebook account holders and valid email address holders located within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For SuperVote® Online go to www.fox.com/dance/vote and follow the steps to vote.

During the voting window you will see a login page at www.fox.com/dance/vote. If you choose to login with Facebook and you already have a Facebook account, you will log in with your existing account. If you do not have a Facebook account, you can create one at www.facebook.com. You must agree to comply with the Facebook Terms of Use in order to create a Facebook account. If you choose to login via the email login, you must enter a valid email address and click “Submit”. You may choose to opt-in to FOX content and promotional communications when logging in via email, but it is not required in order to login and vote.

If you are logging in with Facebook, once you successfully log in using your Facebook account you will be required to accept the Facebook application permissions (this happens the first time you vote). Once you have accepted the permissions you will be shown the grid of the contestants available for that Voting Show. If you are logging in via email, once you have successfully logged in with your email address, you will be taken directly to the grid of contestants.

To allocate votes to contestants, click/touch their image and then select the + / - buttons to add or subtract votes. When you are done allocating votes to that contestant, select the ‘submit’ button and you will be taken back to the contestant grid to review your votes across all contestants (before submitting your votes) or repeat the process to vote for other contestants if you have votes remaining. You may only submit up to 20 votes per valid Facebook account or valid email address on SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote per Voting Show. Once you have allocated your votes, click the ‘submit’ button. You will then be taken to a ‘thank you’ page. From there you can choose to continue voting (if you have votes left), share that you’ve voted via your Facebook or Twitter account or be taken to SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE content.

You may vote up to 20 times per valid Facebook account or valid email address per Voting Show using SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote. Any additional votes you cast or attempt to cast above this limit will NOT count. Any votes you may have cast for a contestant eliminated during the Voting Show will not be counted as valid. The vote limit for SuperVote® Online will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App.

If you are experiencing trouble with any vote method, remember that you can always try another voting method.

How do I vote using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App?

SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App is available to those located within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App, download the FOX NOW® App from the App StoreSM or Google PlayTM Store. Data rates may apply for App download.

During the voting window, if you open the FOX NOW® App and go to SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE’s show page, there will be a “Vote” button available for you to click on to take you into the Voting experience. Once you go to the voting page on your device, you will not be able to log out and you will be logged in for the whole season.

Once you click ‘proceed’ you will be shown the grid of the contestants up for vote. To allocate votes to contestants, click/touch their image and then select the + / - buttons to add or subtract votes. When you are done allocating votes to that contestant, select the ‘submit’ button and you will be taken back to the contestant grid to review your votes across all contestants (before submitting your votes) or repeat the process to vote for other contestants if you have votes remaining. Once you have allocated your votes, click the ‘submit’ button. You will then be taken to a ‘thank you’ page. From there you can choose to continue voting (if you have votes remaining), share that you’ve voted via your Facebook or Twitter account or be taken to SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE content.

You may vote up to 20 times per originating device per Voting Show using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App. Any additional votes you cast or attempt to cast above this limit will NOT count. Any votes you may have cast for a contestant eliminated during the Voting Show will not be counted as valid. The vote limit for SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote.

If you are experiencing trouble with any vote method, remember that you can always try another voting method.

What are the minimum software requirements to SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote and the FOX NOW® App?

To SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote and the FOX NOW® App, you must have a valid device (FOX NOW®), Facebook account, or email address, have javascript enabled, and have cookies enabled. In addition, you should ensure you have pop ups enabled via your browser’s or device’s settings.

What are the supported browsers for SuperVote® Online at www.fox.com/dance/vote and the FOX NOW® App

Currently, we support the following desktop browsers: IE11+, Firefox 50+, Google Chrome: 60+ and Safari 8+. Additional, we generally support the following native browsers for Apple and Android mobile devices: iOS 9.1+ - iPhone 5s+, iPad 3+, iPad Mini, Android 5+ - Samsung Galaxy S4 and S5. However, SuperVote is not compatible with private and incognito browsers on both desktop and mobile devices. If you are experiencing issues with your browser please check to see that it is a supported browser. If it is not, please upgrade your browser or download one of the existing browsers listed above. You will NOT receive an unsupported browser message if your browser is not compatible.

How do I download the FOX NOW® App to be able to vote on my mobile device?

Voting within the FOX NOW® App is available on iOS and Android platforms for phones and tablets. Go to http://www.fox.com/fox-now to get more info and links to download the FOX NOW® app.

I’m seeing the ‘vote closed’ page during the active voting window at www.fox.com/dance/vote – why?

If you’re sure you are trying to vote online during the active voting window but you’re seeing the ‘closed’ page, please clear your browser cache and then refresh your page.

I am having trouble voting via SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote and via the FOX NOW® App – why?

Although the Internet can handle huge volumes of vote submissions simultaneously, there may be times when your local service provider (or wireless carrier if on a mobile device) may not be able to handle every attempt due to the sheer volume. If you are trying to vote during the voting window but it isn’t processing your attempt, make sure you have pop ups enabled via your browser’s or device’s settings (i.e. turn off pop up blocker), clear your history/cache and try again. If that is not the issue, check your wireless connection as that is the most common cause of vote submission issues. Please be patient and try again or you can always vote using Text Voting instead.

I am unable to submit my votes via SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote and on the FOX NOW® App– why?

If you are voting during the voting window and all you see is the ‘submitting votes, please wait’ page, it is likely that you have pop up blockers enabled on your device or browser. If you experience this issue, change your browser’s or device’s settings to enable pop ups, then clear your history/cache and try again. If you still encounter issues, then you can always vote using another vote method instead.

When I select a dancer from the grid to assign my votes, it displays votes already populated. Why?

On some devices, when selecting a dancer from the grid using SuperVote®, you may see votes already populated for some dancers when the vote allocation modal appears (i.e., the page where you add or subtract votes for a dancer). This relates to the sensitivity of the system and, depending where you click/touch on the grid, the system may allocate votes to that dancer depending on position of your finger when clicking. If this occurs and it is not the amount of votes you wish to allocate, simply adjust the votes (adding or subtracting) to your liking using the + or – buttons or using the circular swipe motion around the image. Then select ‘done’ and proceed with voting for more dancers or selecting ‘submit’ to proceed with the voting process.

I am having issues with some vote buttons using a Touch Screen device. Why?

Some touch screen devices (e.g., Windows 8 Touch Screen computers) may experience sensitivity issues when navigating around the SuperVote® experience. There may be times when the mouse works but the touch screen does not, and vice versa. This may be due to the browser being used. If you experience this issue and cannot proceed to complete your vote submission, please try another device or voting method.

Is SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE collecting personal information through SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote and via the FOX NOW® App?

When you SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote and via the FOX NOW App, you will be asked to share some personal information with FOX. Use of the SuperVote® voting application and SMS voting is governed by the FOX Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Please refer to the FOX Privacy Policy at www.fox.com/privacy for more information about the personal information collected and how that information may be used.

Why am I getting a ‘page does not exist’ or ‘online voting not currently available in your location’ error page when trying to vote using SuperVote® at www.fox.com/dance/vote and via the FOX NOW® App from within the U.S.?

If you are trying to vote from within the U.S. but see a page which says ‘The page you are looking for does not exist’ or ‘Online voting is not currently available in your location’, it may be that your connection to the internet is being routed via a region not in the U.S. This may be caused by your Internet Service Provider (ISP) experiencing local level congestion during peak times and therefore load balancing the traffic via a less congested region, which could be located outside of the U.S. If you feel you have reached this page in error, please clear your browser’s cache and then refresh the page. If the problem persists, please be patient and try again later, or use another method to cast your vote.

What's being done about power dialing?

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE voting process is administered and carefully monitored by an independent vote management company. If you vote, you are agreeing not to use any unofficial third party services to cast your votes on your behalf, or vote outside of authorized time zones, windows and/or locations. The Producers, in consultation with this independent vote management company, reserve the right to remove votes that are identified as having been cast in violation of the foregoing and/or in such a significant block, either by technical enhancements or otherwise, that it could unfairly influence the outcome of the voting.

Can I vote using an anonymizing web proxy service for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE SuperVote® Online Voting or FOX NOW® App Voting?

Producers reserve the right to remove votes identified as coming from anonymizing web proxy IP addresses.