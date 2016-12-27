You’ve seen them on the hit TV show, So You Think You Can Dance. Now you can see your favorite dancers in person when the Top 10 Finalists perform live on tour this fall. The all new tour, features finalists Dassy, Kaylee, Kiki, Koine, Lex, Logan, Mark, Robert, Sydney and Taylor plus All Stars Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar. The high energy dance tour will highlight your favorite numbers from Season 14 plus new surprises, kicking off on October 5 in Chicago.

Fan Presale: Thurs Oct 12, 10 am local – Sun Oct 15, 10 pm local

passcode: SYTYCDTOUR

Public On Sale: Monday, Oct 16 at 10am local