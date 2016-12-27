EMMY AWARD-WINNING “SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE”

RETURNS FOR A 14TH SEASON

PREMIERING SUMMER 2017 ON FOX

New Season to Feature Nation’s Best Dancers Between Ages of 18-30

Auditions to be held in New York and Los Angeles

FOX has renewed the Emmy Award-winning SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE for a 14th season. From 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will return this summer on FOX.

This season, highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18-30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. The Top 10 dancers will be paired up with All-Stars who will guide them throughout the competition as they vie for America’s votes and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”

This season, all potential contestants must register online at soyouthinkyoucandanceseason14.castingcrane.com and upload a video or provide a link to a video of their performance. If selected, producers will reach out to schedule the contestant for an in-person audition in one of the two audition cities: New York (March 4-6) or Los Angeles (March 17-19).

The deadline to register for a chance to audition in New York is Sunday, Feb. 19, and the deadline to register for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, March 5.

Dancers either must be U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents of the U.S. or possess current legal Employment Authorization Cards enabling them to seek employment freely in the U.S. (i.e., without restrictions as to employer) by the date specified in the eligibility rules. Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age on the first day they register online for auditions. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions. Check https://soyouthinkyoucandanceseason14.castingcrane.com and/or www.fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules and additional details.

During the audition rounds, the most talented dancers will compete in front of the judges for a coveted spot at “The Academy” callback rounds in Los Angeles. At the end of “The Academy” callback rounds, 10 All-Stars will choose one dancer each to move on to the SYTYCD studio and become this season’s Top 10. There, the Top 10 will compete LIVE each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles, working and performing alongside the All-Stars with world-renowned choreographers. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

Last September, Kida Burns was named the winner during the live two-hour season finale on FOX. Burns, at just 14, was the show’s youngest winner and danced off with the cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE garnered more than 180 million video views and social engagements on leading social platforms last season. The series also celebrated its milestone 250th episode.

Over the course of its 13 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 55 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 14 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Travis Wall (2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2011 and 2012. In 2015, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE celebrated seven Emmy Award nominations, including repeat nods in the categories of Outstanding Reality - Competition Series and Outstanding Host for Reality or Reality -Competition Program (Deeley). The series won a TEEN CHOICE Award in 2006 and a Television Critics Association Award in 2012 for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming; a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2012 for the category of Best Reality Series - Competition; and Deeley won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Reality Show Host in 2015 and 2012.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by its co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman and Jeff Thacker.

Visit the official SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE site at fox.com/dance to view exclusive videos and photos. “Like” SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on Facebook at facebook.com/SoYouThinkYouCanDance. Follow the series on Twitter @DANCEonFOX and join the discussion using #sytycd.