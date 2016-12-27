ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR SEASON 14!

Video Poster

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has lined up 10 of its All-Stars to guide the contestants through “The Academy” round, and ultimately pair with the Top 10 competitors as they vie for the title of America’s Favorite Dancer. Selected from a wide range of genres across many seasons of the series, the All-Stars include Gaby Diaz, Comfort Fedoke, Marko Germar, Jasmine Harper, Allison Holker, Jenna Johnson, Paul Kamiryan, Robert Roldan, Cyrus Spencer and Fik-Shun Stegall.

Ninety-eight dancers, selected by judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens at the Los Angeles and New York auditions, will move on to battle it out at “The Academy,” which begins Monday, July, 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). During “The Academy” round, the 10 SYTYCD All-Stars meet the contestants and eventually choose one dancer each to join the Top 10.

Watch/share a clip featuring the All-Stars back for Season 14: https://youtu.be/prGBHa5k6x8

The All-Stars for Season 14 of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE are:

Gaby Diaz                                 

Season 12 Winner

Dance Specialty: Tap

Twitter: @itsgabydiaz

Instagram: @itsgabydiaz

Comfort Fedoke                          

Season Four Contestant

Dance Specialty: Hip-Hop

Twitter: @ComfortFedoke

Instagram: @ComfortFedoke

Marko Germar

Season Eight Contestant

Dance Specialty: Jazz

Twitter: @D8Marko

Instagram: @marko_germar

Jasmine Harper

Season 10 Contestant

Dance Specialty: Contemporary

Twitter: @Dance10JasmineH

Instagram: @dance10jasmineh

Allison Holker             

Season Two Contestant

Dance Specialty: Contemporary

Twitter: @Allisonholker

Instagram: @allisonholker

Jenna Johnson                    

Season 10 Contestant

Dance Specialty: Ballroom

Twitter: @Dance10Jenna

Instagram: @dance10jenna

Paul Karmiryan

Season 10 Contestant and Winner of SYTYCD Armenia

Dance Specialty: Ballroom

Twitter: @paulkarmiryan

Instagram: @paulkarmiryan

Robert Roldan

Season Seven Contestant

Dance Specialty: Contemporary

Twitter: @RobertRoldan_

Instagram: @robertroldan_

Cyrus Spencer

 Season Nine Contestant

Dance Specialty: Animation

Twitter: @Dance9Cyrus

Instagram: @dance9cyrus  

Fik-Shun Stegall

Season 10 Winner

Dance Specialty: Hip-Hop

Twitter: @Dance10Fikshun

Instagram: @dance10fikshun

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Peter Hurwitz, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker.

