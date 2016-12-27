FOX has renewed the Emmy Award-winning SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE for a 15th season. From 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will return this summer on FOX. Emmy Award winner Nigel Lythgoe, award-winning choreographer Mary Murphy and award-winning actress, singer and dancer Vanessa Hudgens will return as resident judges on the series, hosted by Emmy Award nominee Cat Deeley.

During the audition rounds, the most talented dancers will compete in front of the judges for a coveted spot at “The Academy” callback rounds in Los Angeles. At the end of “The Academy” callback rounds, the judges will choose this season’s top dancers to move on in the competition. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete LIVE each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

Over the course of its 14 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 59 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 15 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2011 and 2012.



In 2015, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE celebrated seven Emmy Award nominations, including repeat nods in the categories of Outstanding Reality - Competition Series and Outstanding Host for Reality or Reality - Competition Program (Deeley). The series won a TEEN CHOICE Award in 2006 and a Television Critics Association Award in 2012 for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming; a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2012 for the category of Best Reality Series - Competition; and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Reality Show Host in 2015 and 2012.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE was created by Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe and is from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by Lythgoe; Allen Shapiro, CEO of dick clark productions; Barry Adelman, Executive Vice President of dick clark productions; Mike Yurchuk; and Jeff Thacker.

Visit the official SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE site at fox.com/dance to view exclusive videos and photos. “Like” SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on Facebook at facebook.com/SoYouThinkYouCanDance. Follow the series on Twitter @DANCEonFOX and join the discussion using #sytycd. Follow host Cat Deeley at @catdeeley, and follow the judges Nigel Lythgoe @dizzyfeet and Mary Murphy @HotTamaleTRAIN.