Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Rescue: HI-Surf
Mondays at 9/8c
Captain Sonny Jennings and his core team of lifeguards monitor the dangerous Hawaiian...
More
Season 1 (8 Episodes) • Drama • TV-14
Start Watching
Watchlist
Season 1
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Pilot
Captain Sonny Jennings and his core team of lifeguards monitor the dangerous Hawaiian waters.
Aired 9-23-24 • TV-14
S1 E2 Mauka to Makai
A flash flood sweeps a young tourist away from her family and out to deep sea; Em takes a bold risk.
Aired 9-24-24 • TV-14
S1 E3 The Deep End
Em works to earn the team's respect; Hina and Kainalu juggle multiple beachside emergencies.
Aired 10-1-24 • TV-14
S1 E4 Kick Out
College kids get trapped in a collapsed sandpit; people are stranded after a shark attack.
Aired 10-8-24 • TV-14
S1 E5 XXL
The lifeguards of experience the most dangerous ocean conditions the district has seen in years.
Aired 10-15-24 • TV-14
S1 E6 Drift
The community comes together for Rocky's paddle out; Hina thinks about switching districts.
Aired 10-22-24 • TV-14
S1 E7 Pau
An influencer gets swept into the ocean while filming a video; Mayor Emerson makes good on his word.
Aired 11-5-24 • TV-14
NEW
S1 E8 Drop In
Sonny, Em, Will and Laka look for missing paragliders; Kainalu invites Hina to a party.
Aired 11-12-24 • TV-14
Clips & Extras
3:24
The Cast Talks About Their Experience on the Island
The cast dishes about their experiences on set, filming in difficult conditions, and express their appreciation for real-life lifeguards.
Aired 10-29-24 • TV-14
1:05
Cast Members Call Out The Biggest Diva On Set
The cast opens up about their struggles with a particular star on the show who does not play nice.
Aired 10-29-24 • TV-14
1:59
Working With John Wells
The cast shares their experience and excitement of working with executive producer & director John Wells.
Aired 9-17-24 • TV-14
2:32
How the Cast Prepared for Filming on the North Shore
Enjoy the behind the scenes on how the cast prepared to film in harsh conditions on the North Shore of Hawaii.
Aired 9-9-24 • TV-14
3:25
First Look at Season 1
Enjoy this special peek inside the all new series starring Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and more!
Aired 8-13-24 • TV-14
FOX
Rescue: HI-Surf
Season 1