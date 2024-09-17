Clips & Extras
The cast dishes about their experiences on set, filming in difficult conditions, and express their appreciation for real-life lifeguards.
The cast opens up about their struggles with a particular star on the show who does not play nice.
The cast shares their experience and excitement of working with executive producer & director John Wells.
Enjoy the behind the scenes on how the cast prepared to film in harsh conditions on the North Shore of Hawaii.
Enjoy this special peek inside the all new series starring Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and more!