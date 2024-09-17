Rescue: HI-Surf
Back to Rescue: HI-Surf

Clips & Extras

The cast dishes about their experiences on set, filming in difficult conditions, and express their appreciation for real-life lifeguards.

Published 10-29-24 • 3m

The cast opens up about their struggles with a particular star on the show who does not play nice.

Published 10-29-24 • 1m

The cast shares their experience and excitement of working with executive producer & director John Wells.

Published 09-17-24 • 2m

Enjoy the behind the scenes on how the cast prepared to film in harsh conditions on the North Shore of Hawaii.

Published 09-09-24 • 3m

Enjoy this special peek inside the all new series starring Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and more!

Published 08-13-24 • 3m

  1. FOX
  2. Rescue: HI-Surf
  3. Clips