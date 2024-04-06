Name That Tune

Seasons 4 (11 Episodes) • Reality, Game Show, Musical • TV-PG
Season 4

SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Eyes on the Prize
Celebrity contestants Karamo Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Aired 6-4-24 • TV-PG
S4 E2 Bedazzled Boots & Frenemies
Four new contestants compete.
Aired 6-11-24 • TV-PG
S4 E3 Clinical Finish
Four new contestants compete.
Aired 6-18-24 • TV-PG
S4 E4 Request to Spin Me Round
A salesman, a hospital manager, an event coordinator and an operations manager compete.
Aired 6-25-24 • TV-PG
S4 E5 Barking, Brews & Big Money
A dog groomer, a barista, an HR manager and a graduate student compete.
Aired 7-2-24 • TV-PG
S4 E6 One Hit Wonders & Bid a Note Blunders
Competitors include a social worker, a sign language interpreter, and a hotel bartender.
Aired 7-16-24 • TV-PG
S4 E7 Texas Hold Em!
A social worker competes with a sales executive; a healthcare consultant and a sports card marketer.
Aired 7-23-24 • TV-PG
S4 E8 Apple for the Teacher
A middle school teacher, a flight attendant, a barista and an english teacher compete.
Aired 8-13-24 • TV-PG
S4 E9 In the Mix
An e-commerce manager and bartender go head-to-head in game one.
Aired 8-20-24 • TV-PG
S4 E10 No Collaborating Here
A stay-at-home mom and a veterinary assistant compete.
Aired 8-27-24 • TV-PG
NEW
S4 E11 Hoop Dreams
A sales consultant; a university professor; a former professional basketball player; an optometrist.
Aired 9-3-24 • TV-PG

