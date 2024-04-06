Home
Sports
Local
News
Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Name That Tune
Returns Monday, June 3
Celebrity contestants Karamo Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Seasons 4 (11 Episodes) • Reality, Game Show, Musical • TV-PG
Start Watching
Watchlist
Season 4
SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Eyes on the Prize
Celebrity contestants Karamo Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Aired 6-4-24 • TV-PG
S4 E2 Bedazzled Boots & Frenemies
Four new contestants compete.
Aired 6-11-24 • TV-PG
S4 E3 Clinical Finish
Four new contestants compete.
Aired 6-18-24 • TV-PG
S4 E4 Request to Spin Me Round
A salesman, a hospital manager, an event coordinator and an operations manager compete.
Aired 6-25-24 • TV-PG
S4 E5 Barking, Brews & Big Money
A dog groomer, a barista, an HR manager and a graduate student compete.
Aired 7-2-24 • TV-PG
S4 E6 One Hit Wonders & Bid a Note Blunders
Competitors include a social worker, a sign language interpreter, and a hotel bartender.
Aired 7-16-24 • TV-PG
S4 E7 Texas Hold Em!
A social worker competes with a sales executive; a healthcare consultant and a sports card marketer.
Aired 7-23-24 • TV-PG
S4 E8 Apple for the Teacher
A middle school teacher, a flight attendant, a barista and an english teacher compete.
Aired 8-13-24 • TV-PG
S4 E9 In the Mix
An e-commerce manager and bartender go head-to-head in game one.
Aired 8-20-24 • TV-PG
S4 E10 No Collaborating Here
A stay-at-home mom and a veterinary assistant compete.
Aired 8-27-24 • TV-PG
NEW
S4 E11 Hoop Dreams
A sales consultant; a university professor; a former professional basketball player; an optometrist.
Aired 9-3-24 • TV-PG
Links
About the Show
About the Show
Hosted by Tony Award winner and...
Meet the Cast
See All
Jane Krakowski
Randy Jackson
Jane Krakowski
Randy Jackson
FOX
Name That Tune
Season 4