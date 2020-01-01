Jane Krakowski received four Emmy Award nominations for her role as “Jenna Maroney” on the Emmy Award-winning network comedy “30 Rock.” She was first introduced to TV audiences in her breakout role on FOX’s “Ally McBeal,” and spent four seasons on the Emmy-nominated streaming series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which earned her an Emmy nomination and a Critics Choice Award. Most recently, Krakowski can be seen opposite Hailee Steinfeld in the streaming series “Dickinson.” Her other television credits include “Modern Family,” THE SIMPSONS, “American Dad,” “Younger” and “Sesame Street.”

Krakowski brought her triple-threat Broadway talent to TV, in her critically acclaimed turn as “Miss Shields” in FOX’s “A Christmas Story LIVE.” She also played “Mrs. Potts” in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.” In 2016, Krakowski starred in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Broadway production of “She Loves Me.” In 2003, she received a Tony Award for her portrayal of “Carla” in the Broadway musical “Nine,” and she earned her first Tony Award nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of “Grand Hotel.” Other Broadway credits include “Company,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Tartuffe” and “Starlight Express.” She also starred in the “Encores!” revival of “Damn Yankees,” opposite Sean Hayes; and “Guys and Dolls,” with Ewan McGregor, in London’s West End, for which she earned an Olivier Award.

In 2012, Krakowski released her solo debut album, “The Laziest Gal in Town,” and performed a one-woman cabaret act at New York’s legendary Town Hall Theater.

Her film credits include “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Alfie,” “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas,” “Pretty Persuasion,” “Kit Kittredge: An American Girl,” “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant,” “Adult Beginners,” “Big Stone Gap” and “Pixels.”