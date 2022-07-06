Music Club FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! | Watch Full Episodes
A contestant from Las Vegas, Nev., tests his musical memory.

Published 05-24-22 • 43m

A property manager from Lafayette, La., and a musical church minister from Avondale, Ariz., compete.

Published 05-31-22 • 43m

An over-the-top thrill-seeker risks $1 million as she sings her way through hit songs.

Published 06-07-22 • 43m

A new set of contestants competes.

Published 06-14-22 • 43m

A contestant faces two imporant decisions; a baker finds that remembering lyrics is not easy.

Published 06-21-22 • 43m

This season's youngest singer and a father with a falsetto take on the Million Dollar Challenge.

Published 06-28-22 • 43m

Two teachers try to take down 10 songs for $1 million.

Published 07-19-22 • 43m

