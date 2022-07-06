Music Club FOX

Music Club FOX logoCenterMusic Club FOX

fox
Vevo who? Music Club is a community comprised of music and TV fans who want to enjoy song...
Watchlist

Don't Forget the Lyrics! | Watch Full Episodes

SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 I'm About to Shock the World!
A contestant from Las Vegas, Nev., tests his musical memory.
Aired 5-24-22 • TV-PG
S1 E2 Rock and Soul!
A property manager from Lafayette, La., and a musical church minister from Avondale, Ariz., compete.
Aired 5-31-22 • TV-PG
S1 E3 Little Miss Sunshine!
An over-the-top thrill-seeker risks $1 million as she sings her way through hit songs.
Aired 6-7-22 • TV-PG
S1 E4 Why Are You Keeping This Hidden?!?
A new set of contestants competes.
Aired 6-14-22 • TV-PG
S1 E5 I Just Want to Be Sure That You Are Sure...
A contestant faces two imporant decisions; a baker finds that remembering lyrics is not easy.
Aired 6-21-22 • TV-PG
S1 E6 A True Belieber and the Falsetto Father!
This season's youngest singer and a father with a falsetto take on the Million Dollar Challenge.
Aired 6-28-22 • TV-PG
S1 E7 Goin' Old School!
Two teachers try to take down 10 songs for $1 million.
Aired 7-19-22 • TV-PG

Beat Shazam | Watch Full Episodes

See All
SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Everybody Dance Now!
Three teams of two compete.
Aired 6-4-21 • TV-PG DL
S4 E2 Beat Shazam Celebrity Challenge!
Ludacris; Larenz Tate; Rob Gronkowski; Camille Kostek; Dorit Kemsley; Garcelle Beauvais.
Aired 6-11-21 • TV-PG DL
S4 E3 Daddy-Daughter Time
Three father-daughter teams compete for a life-changing fortune.
Aired 6-18-21 • TV-PG DL
S4 E4 Teachers Edition!
Three teams of educators compete for charity.
Aired 6-25-21 • TV-PG DL
S4 E5 Going for the Gold!
Olympic athletes, best friends and a mother-daughter team compete for a life-changing fortune.
Aired 7-2-21 • TV-PG DL
S4 E6 Two Million Dollar Challenge!
The prize is doubled to a staggering $2 million.
Aired 7-9-21 • TV-PG
S4 E7 Grandma's Got Game!
Contestants include a brother and sister, a grandma and granddaughter, and twin sisters.
Aired 7-16-21 • TV-PG DL
S4 E8 All About the Abs, Butt and Thighs!
The game gets physical as teams of fitness moms, male cheerleaders and lifeguards compete.
Aired 7-23-21 • TV-PG DL
S4 E9 Our Most Shocking Show Ever!
A mother and daughter, middle school teachers, and an aunt and nephew battle.
Aired 8-19-21 • TV-PG DL
SEASON FINALE
S4 E10 Battle for Beyonce!
Three teams of friends put their friendships on the line as they compete for the grand prize.
Aired 8-20-21 • TV-PG DL
SEASON PREMIERE
S5 E1 Friends, Family and Trash!
The first teams of the season compete.
Aired 5-24-22 • TV-PG
S5 E2 Holding Out for a Hero!
Teams test their musical knowledge.
Aired 5-31-22 • TV-PG

So You Think You Can Dance | Watch Full Episodes

SEASON PREMIERE
S17 E1 Dance Is Back! Auditions Show 1
The first round of auditions begins.
Aired 5-19-22 • TV-PG
S17 E2 Auditions Show 2
The second round of auditions begins.
Aired 5-26-22 • TV-14
S17 E3 Auditions Show 3
The third round of auditions begins.
Aired 6-2-22 • TV-14
S17 E4 The Big Cut Choreography Round
The fourth week of auditions continues as some dancers move forward to the choreography round.
Aired 6-9-22 • TV-14
S17 E5 The Dancers Dozen
The top 12 dancers compete in pairs as they showcase their talents in various dance styles.
Aired 6-16-22 • TV-14
S17 E6 Girls Night Out
Dancers compete in pairs and in the style of the female partner; the bottom two dancers go home.
Aired 6-23-22 • TV-14
S17 E7 Around the World
The top 10 dance with new partners as studio rounds continue; two finalists are sent home.
Aired 6-30-22 • TV-14
S17 E8 Turn Back Time
The top four dancers from last week pick their partners and dance in random genres.
Aired 7-14-22 • TV-14
NEW
S17 E9 Starry Starry Night
Six of the series' favorite all-stars return to dance with the top six.
Aired 7-21-22 • TV-14

The Masked Singer | Watch Full Episodes

See All
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Season Premiere: Mask On Face Off
All seasons available to watch now! Six undercover celebrity singers put on animal masks to conceal their identity as they perform before host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, who try to guess the identity of the singer.
Aired 1-3-19 • TV-PG L
S1 E2 New Masks on the Block
The 12 competing mystery celebrities have a collection of noteworthy accomplishments between them, such as earning over 60 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy nominations, four Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, four Super Bowl titles and nine Broadway shows.
Aired 1-10-19 • TV-PG DL
S1 E3 Five Masks No More
Guest panelist Joel McHale helps determine who the masked singers are, who boast certain accomplishments such as a total of 65 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 9 Broadway shows and 4 Super Bowl titles.
Aired 1-17-19 • TV-PG DL
S1 E4 Another Mask Bites the Dust
Guest panelist Joel McHale returns to help figure out who is behind the mask.
Aired 1-24-19 • TV-PG L
S1 E5 Mix and Masks
The first group of celebrity singers return to the stage to perform individually and as a group to keep themselves in the competition.
Aired 1-31-19 • TV-14 LV
S1 E6 Touchy Feely Clues
Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke listen to performances from six undercover celebrity singers who wear animal masks in an attempt to determine who the person behind the mask is.
Aired 2-7-19 • TV-PG L
S1 E7 All Together Now
Actor-comic J.B. Smoove joins as a guest panelist before the remaining six celebrity singers come together for the first time to form one large group.
Aired 2-14-19 • TV-14 L
S1 E8 Semi Finals: Double Unmasking
Only the top three singers are left after a double unmasking; actor Kenan Thompson serves as a guest panelist.
Aired 2-21-19 • TV-14 L
S1 E9 Road to the Finals
Guest panelist Kenan Thompson helps judge the remaining three competitors, who are determined to win the coveted golden mask as their identities are revealed.
Aired 2-28-19 • TV-PG L
SEASON FINALE
S1 E10 Season Finale: The Final Mask is Lifted
The remaining three competitors compete to win the coveted golden mask.
Aired 2-28-19 • TV-PG L
SEASON PREMIERE
S2 E1 Return of the Masks: Groups A & B
The first eight undercover celebrity singers face off against one another in head-to-toe costumes.
Aired 9-26-19 • TV-14
S2 E2 Return of the Masks: Group C
Four new celebrity singers face off against one another.
Aired 10-3-19 • TV-PG

I Can See Your Voice | Watch Full Episodes

S2 I Can See Your Voice Holiday Spectacular: Debbie Gibson, Nicole Byer, Paula Abdul, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Celebrity panelists Paula Abdul and Nicole Byer; Debbie Gibson performs with the chosen singer.
Aired 12-15-21 • TV-PG
SEASON PREMIERE
S2 E1 Episode 1: Jewel, Bow Wow, Cheyenne Jackson, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton; one contestant performs with Jewel.
Aired 1-6-22 • TV-PG DL
S2 E2 Episode 2: Jason Mraz, Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Joel McHale and Lil Rel Howery; the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with Jason Mraz.
Aired 1-13-22 • TV-PG DL
S2 E3 Episode 3: Kelly Rowland, Kelly Osbourne, Brian Austin Green, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Kelly Osbourne and Brian Austin Green; Kelly Rowland performs.
Aired 1-20-22 • TV-PG DL
S2 E4 Episode 4: Ashanti, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Joel McHale and Alison Brie; the selected singer performs with Ashanti.
Aired 1-27-22 • TV-PG
S2 E5 Episode 5: Macy Gray, Loni Love, Jodie Sweetin, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Loni Love and Jodie Sweetin; the selected singer performs with Macy Gray.
Aired 2-3-22 • TV-PG DL
S2 E6 Episode 6: LeAnn Rimes, Mario Cantone, Melissa Peterman, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Mario Cantone and Melissa Peterman; the selected singer performs with LeAnn Rimes.
Aired 2-10-22 • TV-PG
S2 E7 Episode 7: Rachel Platten, Robin Thicke, Raven Symone, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Robin Thicke and Raven Symone; the selected singer performs with Rachel Platten.
Aired 2-17-22 • TV-PG DL
S2 E8 Episode 8: Shaggy, Margaret Cho, Rachel Harris, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Margaret Cho and Rachel Harris; the chosen contestant performs with Shaggy.
Aired 2-24-22 • TV-PG DL
S2 E9 Episode 9: Wanya Morris, Yvette Nicole Brown, Curtis Stone, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Yvette Nicole Brown and Curtis Stone; one contestant performs with Wanya Morris.
Aired 3-3-22 • TV-PG DL
SEASON FINALE
S2 E10 Episode 10: Kandi Burruss, Vanessa Lachey, Jim Jefferies, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Vanessa Lachey and Jim Jeffries; the chosen contestant performs with Kandi Burruss.
Aired 3-9-22 • TV-PG
S2 E11 Episode 11: Jojo, Drew Carey, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton
Guest panelists Jojo, Drew Carey, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton.
Aired 6-26-22 • TV-PG

You May Also Like

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Music Club FOX