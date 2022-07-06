Music Club FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics! | Watch Full Episodes
A contestant from Las Vegas, Nev., tests his musical memory.
A property manager from Lafayette, La., and a musical church minister from Avondale, Ariz., compete.
An over-the-top thrill-seeker risks $1 million as she sings her way through hit songs.
A contestant faces two imporant decisions; a baker finds that remembering lyrics is not easy.
This season's youngest singer and a father with a falsetto take on the Million Dollar Challenge.