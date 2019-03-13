MasterChef Junior

MasterChef JuniorMasterChef Junior

foxWatch Full Episodes

S7 E1 - New Kids on the Block

Twenty-four junior home cooks from across the United States visit the MasterChef kitchen and immediately face difficult lunch and breakfast challenges that include mystery box challenges.
Aired 3-13-19

Season 7

Links

MasterChef: Dream Plate
How to Audition
MasterChef Junior Live!
Shop MasterChef Junior
Get the Cookbook
MasterChef Junior Cookbooks
MasterChef Junior Cooking Sets
About the Show

About the Show

Entering its eighth season, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges. The hit culinary competition series features world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert, author and new judge Daphne Oz. This season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode until one talented kid is named...

Meet the Cast

See All
Gordon Ramsay
Aarón Sánchez
Daphne Oz

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. MasterChef Junior
  4. Season 7