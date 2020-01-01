Daphne Oz

Daphne Oz is an Emmy Award-winning television host, New York Times best-selling author, chef and entrepreneur focused on food and beverage, beauty, wellness, technology and media. In 2019, she joined FOX’s hit show, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, as its newest judge, alongside renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez. As one of the co-hosts of “The Dish on Oz” (a weekly series on “The Dr. Oz Show”), Daphne brings the latest in food news, family-friendly recipes, expert tricks and social media-worthy indulgence to the small screen. She was previously co-host of “The Chew” for six seasons. She frequently appears across major television platforms, including Food Network properties, MASTERCHEF, “The Today Show” and “The Rachael Ray Show.” She co-hosts the chart-topping podcast “Mom Brain,” on which she shares candid conversations about parenting and how to raise happy, confident kids with trusted experts, doctors, celebrities and friends. A graduate of Princeton University, The Institute for Integrative Nutrition and The Natural Gourmet Institute, Daphne and her husband, John Jovanovic, have four children. You can follow Daphne on Instagram and Twitter @DaphneOz and on Facebook.