Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi is the founder/CEO of Milk Bar. After launching and leading the dessert program at the Momofuku restaurants in New York, she went on to build a culinary empire of her own. A two-time James Beard Award winner, and a Crain’s New York “40 under 40” honoree, Tosi is the author of two highly acclaimed cookbooks, “Momofuku Milk Bar,” which highlights Milk Bar cult favorites, and “Milk Bar Life,” an inside look at Milk Bar’s fun-loving culture and easy off-the-clock recipes. In addition to being a judge on MASTERCHEF, Tosi also is a judge on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, playing an integral role in mentoring and inspiring home cooks of all ages. Tosi serves on the board of Hot Bread Kitchen and Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, and is an adviser and investor in a handful of food startups, including The Museum of Food and Drink and Maple. She currently resides in New York.