Gordon Ramsay

Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay was brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France. In 1993, Ramsay became chef of Aubergine in London, which, within three years, was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, at the age of 31, Ramsay set up his first wholly owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world – three Michelin stars. Today, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the U.K. to maintain three stars. Ramsay has since opened a string of successful restaurants in cities across the globe, including Doha, Qatar; Las Vegas, NV; Atlantic City, NJ, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai, as well as several restaurants throughout the U.K. Ramsay recently announced plans for the first-of-its-kind HELL’S KITCHEN restaurant to open at Caesars Palace Las Vegas this winter. His multi-media production company, Studio Ramsay, has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television series. Studio Ramsay’s first production was FOX’s live food competition show THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY. Additionally, Studio Ramsay’s first daytime cooking series, “Culinary Genius,” and an upcoming documentary series, will both premiere this year in the U.K. on ITV. Ramsay produces television series on both sides of the Atlantic, which are seen by audiences worldwide, including MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, HELL’S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN and his latest series, THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY on FOX, as well as Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., Ramsay has produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course” for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children's channel CBBC, all under his One Potato Two Potato banner. For his work on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, Ramsay recently received a 2017 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality/Competition Program. In 2014, Ramsay and his wife, Tana, set up the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation to make a meaningful difference to charities that are important to them. The Foundation is currently partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of London’s most respected Children’s Hospitals. He lives with his wife and four children, along with their two dogs, two cats and a tortoise. He divides his time between Los Angeles and London.