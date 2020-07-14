Clips & Extras
MASTERCHEF JR. Judge Daphne Oz tempts you with her delicious black bean brownies as part of the At Home With series.
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith Social series, here's Masterchef Junior’s Malia with a do-it-yourself crepe recipe.
In this #AtHomeWith cooking demo junior chef Che teaches us how to make an easy and delicious black bean soup.
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith Social series, here's Masterchef Junior’s Reid with a do-it-yourself steak recipe.
In this #AtHomeWith cooking demo watch Beni make the tastiest Cauliflower Couscous!
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith series, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR's Mikey shows you how to do-it-yourself steak sandwich recipe.
Matthew from Masterchef Junior teaches us how to make skillet meatballs with our very own home made garlic bread.
An extended cut of Matilda Ramsay demonstrating how to cook a cheese filled burger with fries.
Malia starts to feel the pressure when her dessert doesn't cooperate.
Ivy has proven to be efficient in every culinary style thrown her way.
Ivy tells Christina about how she will be smoking her caramels to impart flavor.
The kids unveil their mystery boxes and find letters from their families.
Aaron presents his Ethiopian lamb loin dish for a taste test.
In the season's toughest challenge, the junior chefs must cook in a pro kitchen for unsuspecting adults.
Sadie and Malia should have made the croquettes before making the shrimp.
Matthew starts to cry as Gordon tells him to get his team together.
The Red Team struggles to cook the salmon under Rashad's leadership.
Past winners of MasterChef and MasterChef Jr. make a surprise visit.
Ivy and Rhashad participate in a coin toss as team captains.
Chef Ramsay demonstrates how to prepare the perfect scallop dish.