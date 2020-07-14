MasterChef Junior
preview: it's a brand moo season tile image
Don't miss the return of MASTERCHEF JR., coming this FALL only to FOX!

Published 07-14-20 • 1m

cook #athomewith daphne oz: black bean brownies tile image
MASTERCHEF JR. Judge Daphne Oz tempts you with her delicious black bean brownies as part of the At Home With series.

Published 05-12-20 • 4m

cook #athomewith malia: crepes tile image
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith Social series, here's Masterchef Junior’s Malia with a do-it-yourself crepe recipe.

Published 05-08-20 • 5m

cook #athomewith che: black bean soup tile image
In this #AtHomeWith cooking demo junior chef Che teaches us how to make an easy and delicious black bean soup.

Published 05-07-20 • 2m

cook #athomewith reid: steak dinner tile image
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith Social series, here's Masterchef Junior’s Reid with a do-it-yourself steak recipe.

Published 05-07-20 • 8m

cook #athomewith beni: cauliflower & couscous tile image
In this #AtHomeWith cooking demo watch Beni make the tastiest Cauliflower Couscous!

Published 05-07-20 • 3m

cook #athome with mikey: steak sandwiches tile image
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith series, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR's Mikey shows you how to do-it-yourself steak sandwich recipe.

Published 05-06-20 • 11m

cook #athomewith matthew: skillet meatballs tile image
Matthew from Masterchef Junior teaches us how to make skillet meatballs with our very own home made garlic bread.

Published 04-28-20 • 9m

how to make a tilly burger tile image
An extended cut of Matilda Ramsay demonstrating how to cook a cheese filled burger with fries.

Published 04-23-20 • 2m

how to make risotto tile image
An extended cut of Joe demonstrating how to cook risotto.

Published 04-23-20 • 3m

a winner is crowned tile image
The winner of Season 7 of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is crowned.

Published 06-04-19 • 2m

ivy serves up her appetizer tile image
Ivy serves up her appetizer dish to the judges.

Published 06-04-19 • 1m

malia starts to feel the pressure tile image
Malia starts to feel the pressure when her dessert doesn't cooperate.

Published 06-04-19 • 1m

ivy presents her final dessert tile image
Ivy presents her final dessert to the judges.

Published 06-04-19 • 1m

che chose an extremely difficult final entree tile image
Che presents his final entree to the judges.

Published 06-04-19 • 1m

ivy has proven in herself in all areas of the kitchen tile image
Ivy has proven to be efficient in every culinary style thrown her way.

Published 06-04-19 • 1m

malia has come far to make it to the finals tile image
Malia is ready to become the next MASTERCHEF JUNIOR.

Published 06-03-19 • 1m

ivy smokes her caramels like a pro tile image
Ivy tells Christina about how she will be smoking her caramels to impart flavor.

Published 06-03-19 • 1m

malia never gets flustered tile image
Malia is calm and collected when it comes to cooking in the kitchen.

Published 06-03-19 • 1m

che is raising the bar tile image
Che tells Gordon he is raising the bar for his dish.

Published 06-03-19 • 1m

reid presents his fried chicken dish tile image
Reid presents his fried chicken dish for a taste test.

Published 05-28-19 • 1m

ivy presents her veal schnitzel dish tile image
Ivy presents her veal schnitzel dish for a taste test.

Published 05-28-19 • 1m

the kids unveil their mystery boxes tile image
The kids unveil their mystery boxes and find letters from their families.

Published 05-28-19 • 1m

aaron presents his ethiopian lamb loin dish tile image
Aaron presents his Ethiopian lamb loin dish for a taste test.

Published 05-28-19 • 1m

the kids are challenged to run melisse tile image
For their next challenge the kids will have to run Melisse.

Published 05-17-19 • 1m

the red team has uncooked shrimp tile image
Gordon calls out the Red team for having uncooked shrimp.

Published 05-17-19 • 1m

reid burns the steak tile image
The Blue team panics as Reid burns the steak.

Published 05-17-19 • 1m

the kids go on a limo ride tile image
The kids go on a limo ride to their next challenge.

Published 05-17-19 • 1m

restaurant takeover tile image
In the season's toughest challenge, the junior chefs must cook in a pro kitchen for unsuspecting adults.

Published 05-15-19 • 1m

sadie & malia are working backwards tile image
Sadie and Malia should have made the croquettes before making the shrimp.

Published 05-10-19 • 1m

the kids have corn dropped on them tile image
The kids have corn dropped on them for their next challenge.

Published 05-10-19 • 1m

the kids raid the pantry tile image
The kids raid the pantry for their next dish.

Published 05-10-19 • 1m

gordon motivates matthew to get his team together tile image
Matthew starts to cry as Gordon tells him to get his team together.

Published 05-10-19 • 1m

reid gets burned tile image
Reid gets burned by hot oil.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

the red team struggles to cook the salmon tile image
The Red Team struggles to cook the salmon under Rashad's leadership.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

past winners make a surprise visit tile image
Past winners of MasterChef and MasterChef Jr. make a surprise visit.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

ivy & rhashad participate in a coin toss tile image
Ivy and Rhashad participate in a coin toss as team captains.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

gordon demonstrates how to cook pan seared scallops tile image
Chef Ramsay demonstrates how to prepare the perfect scallop dish.

Published 05-02-19 • 2m

christina gets dumped with cheese sauce tile image
The kids dump Christina with cheese sauce.

Published 04-23-19 • 1m

gordon gets dumped with marinara sauce tile image
The kids dump Gordon with marinara sauce.

Published 04-23-19 • 1m

