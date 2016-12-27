FAN-FAVORITE “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR” JUDGE JOE BASTIANICH

RETURNS FOR SEASON SIX,

SCHEDULED TO AIR DURING THE 2017-2018 SEASON ON FOX

Award-Winning Restaurateur and Author

Also Featured on Tonight’s Season Eight MASTERCHEF Finale

Former MASTERCHEF and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR judge and award-winning restaurateur Joe Bastianich returns as a permanent judge on Season Six of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, airing during the 2017-2018 season on FOX. Additionally, Bastianich joins chefs Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aarón Sánchez on the MASTERCHEF Season Eight finale airing tonight (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Bastianich is a world-renowned restaurateur who co-owns 30 restaurants across the globe, including Michelin Star eatery Del Posto, Babbo, Osteria Mozza and Eataly in the Americas (co-partner). He also is an award-winning and best-selling author. Bastianich served as a judge on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR for its first three seasons, and on MASTERCHEF for its first five seasons.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Robin Ashbrook, Elisabeth Murdoch, Eden Gaha, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Yasmin Shackleton, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers. “Like” MASTERCHEF on Facebook at facebook.com/MasterChef. Follow the series on Twitter @MASTERCHEFonFOX and join the discussion at #Masterchef. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @masterchefonfox.

Follow the judges on Twitter: Gordon Ramsay - @gordonramsay; Christina Tosi - @christinatosi; Aarón Sánchez - @aaronsanchez.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Robin Ashbrook, Elisabeth Murdoch, Eden Gaha, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Yasmin Shackleton, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers. For his work on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, Ramsay recently received a 2017 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality/Competition Program. “Like” MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on Facebook at facebook.com/MasterChefJuniorFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @MasterChefJrFOX and join the discussion with #MasterChefJunior. See photos and videos on Instagram @MasterChefJr/.

Follow the judges on Twitter: Gordon Ramsay - @gordonramsay; Christina Tosi - @christinatosi; Joe Bastianich - @JBastianich.

