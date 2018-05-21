MASTERCHEF JUNIOR gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges.



Host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay is joined by renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi and award-winning restaurateur Joe Bastianich on the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR judging panel. Together, the celebrated food experts coach and encourage the promising hopefuls to cook like pros and teach them the tricks of the trade along the way.



For his work on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, Gordon Ramsay recently garnered his first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Show. The series also was nominated for a 2017 Critics’ Choice Award and a 2017 MTV Movie Award.



MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Robin Ashbrook, Elisabeth Murdoch, Eden Gaha, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Yasmin Shackleton, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.

Watch Jasmine’s Delightful Desserts lesson today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW!