About Promotion
MasterChef Junior Twitter Question Promotion
Terms and Conditions
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE. THIS PROMOTION IS IN NO WAY
SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER.
1. PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The “MasterChef Junior Twitter Question Promotion” (the “Promotion”)
offers eligible “Participants” (as defined in Section 2) the opportunity to answer an “Easter Egg
Question” related to the content of the March 19, 2019 episode of MasterChef Junior (the “Promotion
Episode”) for the chance to receive a phone call from Gordon Ramsay (the “Phone Call”). This is not a
contest or a sweepstakes; no prizes or other compensation beyond the Phone Call will be awarded as a
result of participation.
The promotion “Participation Period” begins on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 5:00 pm Pacific Time (“PT”)
and ends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:59:59 pm PT. The Sponsor of this Promotion is Fox
Broadcasting Company, LLC, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90035 (“FOX” or
"Sponsor").
2. ELIGIBILITY: Promotion participation is open only to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the fifty
(50) United States or the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and have
reached the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at the time of participation
(“Participant”). Participant must be a registered user of Twitter. Registration on Twitter is free and can be
obtained at www.twitter.com . Participant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter
account and phone number associated with Promotion participation.
3. PARTICIPATION INSTRUCTIONS:
Prior to the broadcast of the Promotion Episode, Gordon Ramsay will post an “Easter Egg
Question” to his Twitter profile @GordonRamsay. The Easter Egg Question will be related to the
content of the Promotion Episode.
Prior to broadcast of the Promotion Episode, Participants must log into their Twitter account and
visit @GordonRamsay to discover the Easter Egg Question, then watch the Promotion Episode
to find the answer. The Promotion Episode will be broadcast on FOX at 8:00 pm in the Eastern
and Pacific Time Zones and at 7:00 pm in the Central Time Zone. Check local listings for
broadcast details in your area.
During the Participation Period, Participant must log into their Twitter profile and send a direct
message to @masterchefjrfox including the answer to the Easter Egg Question, the Participant’s
name, and the Participant’s phone number (the “Participation DM”).
Content: Participation DM must NOT include material that violates or infringes another person's rights,
including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights. Participation DM must NOT
include prominent mention or depiction of any copyrighted material and must not infringe on any third-
party trademarks EXCEPT for intellectual property associated with MasterChef Junior. Participation DM
must be in good taste, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion, and may NOT contain material which is sexually
explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating, illegal, threatening, profane, or harassing; or
material that contains any derogatory references to Sponsor or any other party.
IMPORTANT: Some or all of the content of your Participation DM may appear in the Sponsor’s
social media stream(s). Be sure you are comfortable with the content of your Participation DM
before submitting. If you do not want the content of your Participation DM to be made public, do
not participate in the Promotion. Sponsor will determine in its sole discretion which Participation DMs
have satisfied the eligibility requirements.
4. PHONE CALL: On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Gordon Ramsay will review the Participation DMs
and select at least one (1) Participant who correctly answered the Easter Egg Question for the
opportunity to receive the Phone Call. The approximate time of the Phone Call will be posted on the
MasterChef Junior Twitter profile on March 20, 2019.
During the Phone Call, Gordon Ramsay may offer to record the Participant’s outgoing telephone
voicemail message, provided the Participant understands the recording feature of his or her phone and
can successfully access the record voicemail function. The Phone Call may be streamed live on
Facebook Live. A representative for Gordon Ramsay may call the selected Participant prior to the
Facebook Live stream to confirm eligibility and coordinate a time for the Phone Call. Participant must be
able to receive phone calls from a blocked number and must answer the Phone Call to participate in the
opportunity.
Gordon Ramsay may attempt to call up to three (3) Participants; if no Participant answers or none are
eligible to participate for any reason the Phone Call may go unfulfilled.
5. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION: Each Participant irrevocably grants the Sponsor and its
successors, assigns and licensees, the right to use such Participant’s name, likeness, voice, quotes,
comments, stream footage, Tweets, Twitter profile, biographical information, photograph and/or image in
any and all media for any purpose, including without limitation, advertising and/or promotional purposes
as well as in, on, or in connection with the Promotion or other promotions, and hereby releases the
Sponsor from any liability with respect thereto.
Participants shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless Sponsor, Creative Zing Promotion Group, Gordon
Ramsay, and each of their respective parents, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, successors, assigns and
licensees, and each of their respective employees, shareholders, officers, directors, contractors,
advertising and promotion agencies, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”)
from and against any and all liability, claims, loss, damage, injury or expense, including reasonable
outside attorneys’ fees, arising out of or in connection with any third-party action arising out of or resulting
from (i) participation in the Promotion and/or (ii) acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any item
awarded in connection with the Promotion, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property
damage arising therefrom. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual
who attempts to participate fraudulently, and reserves the right to prosecute any fraudulent participants to
the fullest extent of the law.
The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (a) lost, damaged, deleted, or stolen item(s) awarded in
connection with the Promotion; (b) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and action of any kind in
connection with or resulting from participation in the Promotion; (c) acceptance, possession, grant, or use
of any item awarded in connection with the Promotion, including without limitation, personal injury, death
and property damage arising there from; (d) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of
privacy; or (e) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials
associated with the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or
suspend the Promotion (or any portion of the Promotion) should a virus, bug, computer problem,
unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the participation or security of the
Promotion in its entirety or at any given location. In the event the Promotion Episode is cancelled or
postponed for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to (a.) change the date and/or time of the
Promotion to coincide with a future broadcast or (b.) cancel the Promotion entirely. Sponsor may prohibit
an otherwise eligible Participant from participating in the Promotion or receiving a Phone Call if, in its sole
discretion, it determines that such Participant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the
Promotion by cheating, deception, or any other unfair practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or
harass any other Participants or Sponsor's representatives.
6. DISPUTES: This Promotion is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California,
without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any
law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Promotion, Participants agree that
any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or
in connection with this Promotion, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort
to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.
7. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Promotion, each Participant agrees that (1) any
claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the Participant may have against
Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Promotion, the awarding or
redemption of any prize, participation in any promotion opportunity, and/or the determination of the scope
or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration
administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2)
this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be
governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los
Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these
Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant
may have entered into in connection with the Promotion; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law
consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege
recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or
representative basis, arbitration can decide only the Participant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the
arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated;
(7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the Participant or Sponsor;
(8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against
Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the Participant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay
any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the
Participant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if Participant is able to
demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor
will pay as much of Participant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator
deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of
subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal,
or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in
effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or
conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid,
unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither
Participant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or
the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com .
8. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's
privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/privacy.
