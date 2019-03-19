MasterChef Junior Twitter Question Promotion

Terms and Conditions

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE. THIS PROMOTION IS IN NO WAY

SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER.

1. PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The “MasterChef Junior Twitter Question Promotion” (the “Promotion”)

offers eligible “Participants” (as defined in Section 2) the opportunity to answer an “Easter Egg

Question” related to the content of the March 19, 2019 episode of MasterChef Junior (the “Promotion

Episode”) for the chance to receive a phone call from Gordon Ramsay (the “Phone Call”). This is not a

contest or a sweepstakes; no prizes or other compensation beyond the Phone Call will be awarded as a

result of participation.

The promotion “Participation Period” begins on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 5:00 pm Pacific Time (“PT”)

and ends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:59:59 pm PT. The Sponsor of this Promotion is Fox

Broadcasting Company, LLC, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90035 (“FOX” or

"Sponsor").

2. ELIGIBILITY: Promotion participation is open only to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the fifty

(50) United States or the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and have

reached the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at the time of participation

(“Participant”). Participant must be a registered user of Twitter. Registration on Twitter is free and can be

obtained at www.twitter.com . Participant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter

account and phone number associated with Promotion participation.

3. PARTICIPATION INSTRUCTIONS:

 Prior to the broadcast of the Promotion Episode, Gordon Ramsay will post an “Easter Egg

Question” to his Twitter profile @GordonRamsay. The Easter Egg Question will be related to the

content of the Promotion Episode.

 Prior to broadcast of the Promotion Episode, Participants must log into their Twitter account and

visit @GordonRamsay to discover the Easter Egg Question, then watch the Promotion Episode

to find the answer. The Promotion Episode will be broadcast on FOX at 8:00 pm in the Eastern

and Pacific Time Zones and at 7:00 pm in the Central Time Zone. Check local listings for

broadcast details in your area.

 During the Participation Period, Participant must log into their Twitter profile and send a direct

message to @masterchefjrfox including the answer to the Easter Egg Question, the Participant’s

name, and the Participant’s phone number (the “Participation DM”).

Content: Participation DM must NOT include material that violates or infringes another person's rights,

including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights. Participation DM must NOT

include prominent mention or depiction of any copyrighted material and must not infringe on any third-

party trademarks EXCEPT for intellectual property associated with MasterChef Junior. Participation DM

must be in good taste, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion, and may NOT contain material which is sexually

explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating, illegal, threatening, profane, or harassing; or

material that contains any derogatory references to Sponsor or any other party.

IMPORTANT: Some or all of the content of your Participation DM may appear in the Sponsor’s

social media stream(s). Be sure you are comfortable with the content of your Participation DM

before submitting. If you do not want the content of your Participation DM to be made public, do

not participate in the Promotion. Sponsor will determine in its sole discretion which Participation DMs

have satisfied the eligibility requirements.

4. PHONE CALL: On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Gordon Ramsay will review the Participation DMs

and select at least one (1) Participant who correctly answered the Easter Egg Question for the

opportunity to receive the Phone Call. The approximate time of the Phone Call will be posted on the

MasterChef Junior Twitter profile on March 20, 2019.

During the Phone Call, Gordon Ramsay may offer to record the Participant’s outgoing telephone

voicemail message, provided the Participant understands the recording feature of his or her phone and

can successfully access the record voicemail function. The Phone Call may be streamed live on

Facebook Live. A representative for Gordon Ramsay may call the selected Participant prior to the

Facebook Live stream to confirm eligibility and coordinate a time for the Phone Call. Participant must be

able to receive phone calls from a blocked number and must answer the Phone Call to participate in the

opportunity.

Gordon Ramsay may attempt to call up to three (3) Participants; if no Participant answers or none are

eligible to participate for any reason the Phone Call may go unfulfilled.

5. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION: Each Participant irrevocably grants the Sponsor and its

successors, assigns and licensees, the right to use such Participant’s name, likeness, voice, quotes,

comments, stream footage, Tweets, Twitter profile, biographical information, photograph and/or image in

any and all media for any purpose, including without limitation, advertising and/or promotional purposes

as well as in, on, or in connection with the Promotion or other promotions, and hereby releases the

Sponsor from any liability with respect thereto.

Participants shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless Sponsor, Creative Zing Promotion Group, Gordon

Ramsay, and each of their respective parents, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, successors, assigns and

licensees, and each of their respective employees, shareholders, officers, directors, contractors,

advertising and promotion agencies, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”)

from and against any and all liability, claims, loss, damage, injury or expense, including reasonable

outside attorneys’ fees, arising out of or in connection with any third-party action arising out of or resulting

from (i) participation in the Promotion and/or (ii) acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any item

awarded in connection with the Promotion, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property

damage arising therefrom. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual

who attempts to participate fraudulently, and reserves the right to prosecute any fraudulent participants to

the fullest extent of the law.

The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (a) lost, damaged, deleted, or stolen item(s) awarded in

connection with the Promotion; (b) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and action of any kind in

connection with or resulting from participation in the Promotion; (c) acceptance, possession, grant, or use

of any item awarded in connection with the Promotion, including without limitation, personal injury, death

and property damage arising there from; (d) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of

privacy; or (e) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials

associated with the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or

suspend the Promotion (or any portion of the Promotion) should a virus, bug, computer problem,

unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the participation or security of the

Promotion in its entirety or at any given location. In the event the Promotion Episode is cancelled or

postponed for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to (a.) change the date and/or time of the

Promotion to coincide with a future broadcast or (b.) cancel the Promotion entirely. Sponsor may prohibit

an otherwise eligible Participant from participating in the Promotion or receiving a Phone Call if, in its sole

discretion, it determines that such Participant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the

Promotion by cheating, deception, or any other unfair practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or

harass any other Participants or Sponsor's representatives.

6. DISPUTES: This Promotion is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California,

without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any

law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Promotion, Participants agree that

any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or

in connection with this Promotion, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort

to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.

7. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Promotion, each Participant agrees that (1) any

claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the Participant may have against

Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Promotion, the awarding or

redemption of any prize, participation in any promotion opportunity, and/or the determination of the scope

or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration

administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2)

this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be

governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los

Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these

Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant

may have entered into in connection with the Promotion; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law

consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege

recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or

representative basis, arbitration can decide only the Participant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the

arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated;

(7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the Participant or Sponsor;

(8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against

Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the Participant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay

any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the

Participant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if Participant is able to

demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor

will pay as much of Participant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator

deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of

subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal,

or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in

effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or

conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid,

unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither

Participant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or

the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com .

8. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's

privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/privacy.

