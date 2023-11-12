Home
MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays
Two-Night Event on December 10 & December 11
Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up holiday-themed...
Season 1 (2 Episodes) • Reality and Game Show • TV-PG
Season 1
S1 E1 Let It Snow!
Gordon Ramsay welcomes nine young culinary contestants to cook up holiday-themed delights.
Aired 12-11-23 • TV-PG
S1 E2 The Pies the Limit!
Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, Daphne Oz and Tilly Ramsay deliberate on who has the best savory pie.
Aired 12-11-23 • TV-PG
