MALIKA THE LION QUEEN, a new two-hour wildlife documentary based on the lionesses of a powerful pride in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, will air this Easter, Sunday, on FOX. Narrated by Angela Bassett, the special takes viewers through the exhilarating and harrowing life of Malika. This untold story of the lioness’s experience is an educational exploration of the true queens and leaders in the lion kingdom. It is a stunning masterpiece of visual storytelling and offers a uniquely personal insight into one of the most powerful animals to walk the earth today.