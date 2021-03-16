Malika the Lion Queen seriesDetail

Malika the Lion Queen

foxTwo-Hour Wildlife Documentary airs This Easter Sunday, April 4 | 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT
MALIKA THE LION QUEEN, a new two-hour wildlife documentary based on the lionesses of a powerful pride in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, will air this Easter, Sunday, on FOX. Narrated by Angela Bassett.

Links

About the Show

About the Show

MALIKA THE LION QUEEN, a new two-hour wildlife documentary based on the lionesses of a powerful pride in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, will air this Easter, Sunday, on FOX. Narrated by Angela Bassett, the special takes viewers through the exhilarating and harrowing life of Malika. This untold story of the lioness’s experience is an educational exploration of the true queens and leaders in the lion kingdom. It is a stunning masterpiece of visual storytelling and offers a uniquely personal insight into one of the most powerful animals to walk the earth today.

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Malika the Lion Queen