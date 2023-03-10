Kitchen Nightmares

Ramsay urges two brothers to work through their conflicts to save their beloved diner.
Season 1 (10 Episodes) • Reality and Game Show • TV-14
Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Bel Aire
Ramsay urges two brothers to work through their conflicts to save their beloved diner.
Aired 9-26-23 • TV-14
S1 E2 Bask 46
Ramsay tries to transform a 6-month-old gastropub that is in jeopardy due to its fiery head chef.
Aired 10-3-23 • TV-14
S1 E3 In the Drink
Ramsay attempts to revamp a country club restaurant that struggles to find cohesiveness.
Aired 10-10-23 • TV-14
S1 E4 Da Mimmo
Gordon Ramsay tries to transform New Jersey Italian restaurant Da Mimmo.
Aired 10-17-23 • TV-14
S1 E5 Juicy Box
Gordon Ramsay steps in to transform a family-run Haitian juice bar and restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Aired 11-7-23 • TV-14
S1 E6 Love Bites
Gordon Ramsay steps in to save a small cafe and a couple's engagement.
Aired 11-14-23 • TV-14
S1 E7 El Cantito
Gordon Ramsay tries to transform a Puerto Rican restaurant struggling to keep the business afloat.
Aired 11-21-23 • TV-14
S1 E8 South Brooklyn
Ramsay steps in to reassess South Brooklyn Foundry's priorities and straighten out the finances.
Aired 11-28-23 • TV-14
S1 E9 Max's
Chef Ramsay tries to transform Max's Bar & Grill before the divorced owners' business crumbles.
Aired 12-5-23 • TV-14
SEASON FINALE
S1 E10 Diwan
Gordon tries to help an Indian restaurant running a Mexican restaurant out of the same kitchen.
Aired 12-5-23 • TV-14

Meet the Cast

Gordon Ramsay
