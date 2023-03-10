Home
Kitchen Nightmares
Season 1 (10 Episodes) • Reality and Game Show • TV-14
Season 1 (10 Episodes) • Reality and Game Show • TV-14
Season 1
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Bel Aire
Ramsay urges two brothers to work through their conflicts to save their beloved diner.
Aired 9-26-23 • TV-14
S1 E2 Bask 46
Ramsay tries to transform a 6-month-old gastropub that is in jeopardy due to its fiery head chef.
Aired 10-3-23 • TV-14
S1 E3 In the Drink
Ramsay attempts to revamp a country club restaurant that struggles to find cohesiveness.
Aired 10-10-23 • TV-14
S1 E4 Da Mimmo
Gordon Ramsay tries to transform New Jersey Italian restaurant Da Mimmo.
Aired 10-17-23 • TV-14
S1 E5 Juicy Box
Gordon Ramsay steps in to transform a family-run Haitian juice bar and restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Aired 11-7-23 • TV-14
S1 E6 Love Bites
Gordon Ramsay steps in to save a small cafe and a couple's engagement.
Aired 11-14-23 • TV-14
S1 E7 El Cantito
Gordon Ramsay tries to transform a Puerto Rican restaurant struggling to keep the business afloat.
Aired 11-21-23 • TV-14
S1 E8 South Brooklyn
Ramsay steps in to reassess South Brooklyn Foundry's priorities and straighten out the finances.
Aired 11-28-23 • TV-14
S1 E9 Max's
Chef Ramsay tries to transform Max's Bar & Grill before the divorced owners' business crumbles.
Aired 12-5-23 • TV-14
SEASON FINALE
S1 E10 Diwan
Gordon tries to help an Indian restaurant running a Mexican restaurant out of the same kitchen.
Aired 12-5-23 • TV-14
0:55
Kitchen Nightmares On Gordon Street (Halloween Edition)
Rotting produce, fire hazards, and spoiled meat! These kitchens have no business being open in the condition theyre in, but Gordon Ramsay is here to help.
Aired 10-24-23 • TV-14
0:30
Kitchen Nightmares S1 Trailer
Each episode follows Gordon Ramsay as he revamps a restaurant in crisis, exposing the stressful realities of running a successful food business.
Aired 9-22-23 • TV-14
1:24
Kitchen Nightmares First Look
Get your sick bags ready and enjoy this first look inside the brand new season of Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay.
Aired 9-21-23 • TV-14
Meet the Cast
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay
Kitchen Nightmares
Season 1