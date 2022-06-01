Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer
Clips & Extras

Kurt and Steven have decided on who they would like to leave the manor.

Published 01-06-22 • 5m

It's Elimination time at the manor, Kurt and Steven need to decide who will be leaving.

Published 01-06-22 • 3m

The girls are partying in the garden when the boys arrive and the butler reveals that only one of them is a millionaire.

Published 01-06-22 • 5m

The ladies arrive at the manor and begin to get to know each other.

Published 01-06-22 • 6m

Steven & Kurt arrive at the manor and the butler explains they have a secret to keep.

Published 01-06-22 • 6m

Steven recognizes a contestant that he has previously talked to on a dating app, this could threaten his attempt to find true love.

Published 01-06-22 • 3m

The ladies either go to a cotillion ball or a honky-tonk dance, but they don't know which Joe will be on which date.

Published 01-06-22 • 9m

The two Joes want to find a partner to build a life with, will they meet their one true love on this show?

Published 01-04-22 • 1m

Let the games begin!

Published 12-29-21 • 2m

Published 12-29-21 • 1m

Published 12-20-21 • 1m

Get to know the two Joes! Can you guess which one is worth over 10 million dollars?

Published 12-16-21 • 1m

