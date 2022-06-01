Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Clips & Extras
Kurt and Steven have decided on who they would like to leave the manor.
It's Elimination time at the manor, Kurt and Steven need to decide who will be leaving.
The girls are partying in the garden when the boys arrive and the butler reveals that only one of them is a millionaire.
The ladies arrive at the manor and begin to get to know each other.
Steven & Kurt arrive at the manor and the butler explains they have a secret to keep.
Steven recognizes a contestant that he has previously talked to on a dating app, this could threaten his attempt to find true love.
The ladies either go to a cotillion ball or a honky-tonk dance, but they don't know which Joe will be on which date.
The two Joes want to find a partner to build a life with, will they meet their one true love on this show?
Let the games begin!
Get to know the two Joes! Can you guess which one is worth over 10 million dollars?