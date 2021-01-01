Two Joes are better than one…but which is a millionaire? FOX is putting a fresh twist on one of the most watched dating shows in reality history with JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER. From FOX Alternative Entertainment and produced by SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions (“Jersey Shore,” “Paradise Hotel,” “Peace of Mind with Taraji”), JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER is a new take on the original JOE MILLIONAIRE dating series that took the world by storm in 2003. The new series features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a multi-millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.

Eighteen women will date both men, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?

JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Sarah Howell (“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny”).

www.exploregeorgia.org/film