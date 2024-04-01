I Can See Your Voice

I Can See Your Voice S3 E1 Premiere: Lauren Alaina, Nikki Glaser, DeRay Davis, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton 2024-01-04I Can See Your Voice

foxNew Season Premiere Wednesday, January 3
Guest panelists DeRay Davis and Nikki Glaser; a contestant performs with Lauren Alaina.
Seasons 3 (1 Episode) • Reality • TV-PG
Watchlist

Links

Explore Georgia
Contestant Casting
Secret Voice Casting
About the Show

About the Show

Each week one contestant will...

Meet the Cast

See All
Ken Jeong
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
Cheryl Hines
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. I Can See Your Voice
  4. Season 3