Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay was brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France.

In 1993, Ramsay became chef of Aubergine in London, which, within three years, was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, at the age of 31, Ramsay set up his first wholly owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world – three Michelin stars. Today, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the U.K. to maintain three stars.

Ramsay has since opened a string of successful restaurants in cities across the globe, including Doha, Qatar; Las Vegas, NV; Atlantic City, NJ; Singapore; Dubai and several restaurants throughout the U.K.

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy Award-nominated Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four primetime national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces HELL’S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, all on FOX, in addition to yearly MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN specials.

His multi-media production company, Studio Ramsay, is behind several hit shows in both the U.S. and U.K., with a growing slate of new shows and development. Launched in 2016, Studio Ramsay was created to develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent. Studio Ramsay is behind the highly successful FOX series GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, which was the highest rated food show of 2019. The third season of the show aired in 2020. It’s also behind the cable series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide, accompanied by a first-of-its-kind stand-alone “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” digital and print magazine. The show has been picked up for a third season. In the U.K., Studio Ramsay produces the BAFTA-nominated “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip,” and the broadcast series “The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft” and “Born Famous,” as well as a five-part docuseries that opens the doors to London’s iconic hotel, The Savoy. Studio Ramsay also has shows in various stages of production and development for top U.K. broadcasters, as well as top U.S. cable outlets.

Studio Ramsay’s Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay’s original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, for which Ramsay recently became the most-subscribed chef on the platform. The channel launched the trending interview series “Scrambled,” with more series in the works. Studio Ramsay Digital also has produced content for National Geographic and “MasterClass,” and is in development on other opportunities in the space. Studio Ramsay was behind the daytime cooking series “Culinary Genius,” which premiered on ITV in the U.K. and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the U.K. series “Gordon on Cocaine”; and “The F-Word Live with Gordon Ramsay” on FOX. The highly popular U.K. children’s series “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay, also is produced by Studio Ramsay.

Additionally, Ramsay executive-produced the cable series “Best New Restaurant” and competition series “Food Court Wars” in the U.S. In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon’s Great Escape”; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen”; and two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course.”

For his work on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, Ramsay received a 2017 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality/Competition Program.

In 2014, Ramsay and his wife, Tana, set up the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation to make a meaningful difference to charities that are important to them. The Foundation is currently partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of London’s most respected Children’s Hospitals.

Ramsay received an OBE (Order of the British Empire awarded by Queen Elizabeth II) in 2006 for services to the industry.