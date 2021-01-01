Chef Gordon Ramsay hits the road with his friends and colleagues, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix, traveling the world on the road trip of a lifetime, enjoying the sights and hidden culinary gems. The trio is determined to eat, drink and laugh their way through epic adventures, including traveling across the United States in an RV, a European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland to discover all the best food and fun in each of their home countries and even a road trip deep into a winter wonderland to find the home of Santa Claus himself!