Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars
Season Premiere Wednesday, May 22
Hopeful entrepreneurs pitch themselves as they vie for one of the seven spots up for...
Seasons 2 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-14
Season 2
NEW
S2 E1 Pitch for Your Life
Hopeful entrepreneurs pitch themselves as they vie for one of the seven spots up for grabs.
Aired 5-23-24 • TV-14
Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump Open Up About Their Careers
Gordon and Lisa open up about their early careers and how they have accomplished it all.
Aired 5-16-24 • TV-14
1:30
First Look at Food Stars Season 2
Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump will be competing head to head with their chosen team of food entrepreneurs to see who comes out on top in the end.
Aired 5-7-24 • TV-14
1:00
Food Stars Season 2 Official Trailer With Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump
Gordon Ramsay is joined by Lisa Vanderpump for the 2nd season of Food Stars with a new twist!
Aired 5-6-24 • TV-14
About the Show
Gordon Ramsay
Lisa Vanderpump
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars
Season 2