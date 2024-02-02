Farmer Wants a Wife

Farmer Wants a Wife E1 Welcome to the Farms 2023-03-09Farmer Wants a Wife

foxNew Season Premiere Thursday, February 1
Meeting the four farmers looking for love in the heartland.
Seasons 2 (12 Episodes) • Reality and Game Show • TV-14
Watchlist

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Four farmers from across the...

Meet the Cast

See All
Jennifer Nettles
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Farmer Wants a Wife
  4. Season 2