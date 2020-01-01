WH

Wood Harris is an American actor best known for his roles as the drug kingpin “Avon Barksdale” on the cable crime drama “The Wire,” cocaine dealer “Ace” in “Paid in Full” and high school football player “Julius Campbell” in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans.” Additionally, Harris is known for playing Brooke Payne on the miniseries “The New Edition Story” and “Barry Fouray” on the “The Breaks.” In 2015, he reunited with “The Wire” cast member Michael B. Jordan in the film ”Creed” and reprised his role as “Tony ‘Little Duke’ Evers” in its 2018 sequel.