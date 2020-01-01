Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE is now in its sixth and final season as one of television’s most popular and groundbreaking shows. A powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and often dangerous world of hip-hop music, the show revolves around the Lyons and their media company, Empire Entertainment.

As Season Five hurtled toward its conclusion, LUCIOUS (Terrence DaShon Howard) was forced to flee New York City, with the Feds hot on his trail. To make matters worse, COOKIE (Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson) refused to accompany him, declaring that he and Empire were no longer good for her. Season Six begins with the Lyon family splintered. Lucious is on the run and Cookie is finding success on her own. With Jamal residing in London and HAKEEM (Bryshere Y. Gray) starring in “Empire: The Movie,” Andre (Trai Byers) finds himself finally sitting on the Empire throne. Faced with threats from all directions, the Lyons will have to reunite to survive. They will have to decide what's most important – Empire or their family.

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, EMPIRE was created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, and is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer and Matt Pyken. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner for the series.