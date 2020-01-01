VAF

Vivica A. Fox is a successful actress, producer and entrepreneur, with an extensive body of work that encompasses television, stage and film. She also is a philanthropist and accomplished businesswoman. Fox was discovered by Hollywood producer Trevor Walton. She began her acting career on several soap operas, including “The Young and The Restless,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Generations.” Her most notable TV credits include “Out All Night,” “City of Angels,” “1-800-Missing,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Arsenio” and “Getting Personal.” Fox is also a television personality, having appeared in numerous talk shows and reality competition shows, including “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Worst Cooks in America,” “Face the Truth” and “Vivica Black Magic.” Fox’s big film break came when she scored a role in the summer blockbuster “Independence Day,” alongside Will Smith. She went on to star in the crime thriller “Set It Off” and earned critical acclaim for her work in the film “Soul Food,” which netted her MTV Movie Award and NAACP Image Award nominations. Additional film credits include “Teaching Mrs. Tingle,” “Two Can Play That Game” and “Kill Bill: Vol. 1.” In 2018, Fox released her first book “Everyday I’m Hustling.” Since 2015, Vivica A. Fox Hair has been a sponsor of the LA, and has donated many hair products to cancer patients.