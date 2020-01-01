TRJ

Ta'Rhonda Jones

A native of Chicago’s South Side, Ta’Rhonda Jones is one of eight siblings. Her passion for music developed at a young age, blossoming into a rap career under the moniker Lady Heroine. She recently opened for Lil Kim. Jones was seen in the sci-fi thriller “Captive State” and the holiday comedy “The Perfect Christmas Present.” She will star opposite Emmy winner Niecy Nash in the cable movie “Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story.” Additionally, Jones has contributed and served as a guest host/correspondent for several programs, including “The Real,” “Dr. Oz” and “E! News.” Jones’ creative talents extend far outside the entertainment industry. Taking an interest in fashion at a young age, Jones designs many of her own red carpet looks, in addition to several pieces seen on EMPIRE. When not in the studio or on set, she often can be found in the kitchen, preparing her next culinary feat. Fans got some insight into Jones’ cooking habits, when she was crowned the first champion of FOX’s MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN. An active member of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Jones was the recipient of the Influencer Award at the 2017 Peacemakers Awards, in recognition of her efforts to prevent gun violence in her community.