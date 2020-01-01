SM

Serayah McNeill

Tiana

Serayah is an actress and music artist. Over the past two years, she has begun writing and co-producing her own songs and music videos. Her first single, “Driving Me,” released in August of 2017, saw radio play in top markets and was featured on various television programs. In summer of 2019, Serayah released her first solo album, “4 Pages,” which includes the up-tempo dance single “Love It.” She also recently appeared as a dancer and performer in the music video for Chris Brown’s “Undecided.”