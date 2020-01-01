RNB

Rhyon Nicole Brown

Actress, singer and dancer Rhyon Nicole Brown will be featured alongside Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba in the upcoming indie crime-action film “Killers Anonymous.” She also has wrapped production on the upcoming cable film “Throwback Holiday.” Brown portrayed R&B artist Michel’le in the cable film “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge and Michel’le.” She also was featured in the cable anthology series “Tales.” Additional television and film credits include the award-winning series “Lincoln Heights,” Tyler Perry’s “For Better or Worse” and 50 Cents’ feature film, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” On the music front, Brown teamed up with producer Harmony Samuels (Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony) for her debut EP, “Pretty Girl,” released in 2017. A graduate of University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, Brown received McDonalds’ Rising Star Award at the 2018 Trumpet Awards, which recognizes those who work diligently to improve the lives of others and make a lasting impact on the community.